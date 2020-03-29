Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Rangers' Joey Gallo is Still Hitting Bombs During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Chris Halicke

Joey Gallo was on pace for an MVP-caliber season in 2019. Looking to rebound from a hamate bone injury, Gallo is on a mission for the 2020 season. So, if you thought the coronavirus was going to slow down Joey Gallo, think again.

Gallo took to social media to share what he's doing while the baseball world awaits the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Owning arguably the most raw power in all of baseball, the sound of the ball coming off the bat surely will get Gallo some noise complaints from his neighbors.

Gallo is keeping fans entertained amid this hiatus. Watching Gallo mash balls off a tee in his living room is entertaining in its own right. The Rangers also shared a video of Gallo mic'd up during a spring training game shortly after the delay of the baseball season was delayed.

Joey Gallo is quickly becoming the face of the Rangers franchise. He has superstar potential and "will win a Gold Glove" in right field, according to his manager Chris Woodward. While the coronavirus pandemic has shut shown the baseball world, Joey Gallo's living room is full of action these days. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'We'll Make Do'; Rangers' Chris Woodward Addresses Scenarios in Preparation for the MLB Season

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward discusses the length of time they might get from MLB once baseball activity resumes.

Chris Halicke

MLB, MLBPA Agreement on Service Time Ratified – What Does It Mean for the Rangers?

How are the Texas Rangers affected by the stipulations agreed to between the MLB and MLBPA?

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Notes: Hearn and Heineman Optioned, Injury Updates

Inside The Rangers has the latest on the Rangers' roster moves and injuries.

Chris Halicke

Willie Calhoun to Make Full Recovery From Fractured Jaw Before Baseball Season Begins

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward expects outfielder Willie Calhoun to make a full recovery from his fractured jaw before the MLB season begins.

Chris Halicke

A Message From Inside The Rangers on Opening Day

Our Rangers insider Chris Halicke gives a message from Inside The Rangers.

Chris Halicke

Coronavirus Crisis Hits Closer to Home With Rangers Manager Chris Woodward

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward and his wife Erin, who is a healthcare worker, will provide meals to healthcare workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Chris Halicke

WATCH: A Message From Chris and Erin Woodward. #TogetherWe

Chris Halicke

The Coronavirus Shutdown Will Have a Strong Impact on MLB Player Readiness

While it may be easier for other sports to hit the ground running, baseball's season is more affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Chris Halicke

Takeaways From Texas Rangers Spring Training: Third Base

Inside The Rangers' Spring Training series continues looking at third base.

Chris Halicke

Reliving Memorable Rangers Moments: Adrian Beltre Goes Yard From One Knee in 2011 World Series

Relive Adrian Beltre's 6th-inning homer in Game 5 of 2011 World Series that sparked Texas to a 4-2 win

Joshua Carney