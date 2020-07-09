Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Rangers Notes: 2021 Schedule, Summer Camp Night Games, Mendez Added to Roster

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — There is still not a 100 percent certainty the 2020 Major League Baseball season will happen. COVID-19 cases could spike a derail the whole endeavor of bringing baseball back amid a global pandemic.

However, that hasn't stopped MLB from planning for next season. It came a little earlier than expected, but MLB announced its schedule for the 2021 season. The following season's schedule is usually released sometime in the early fall. However, MLB has been making the effort over the past couple of years to get the schedule to clubs earlier to help prepare for the following season. The original 2020 schedule was announced last year on August 12.

The Texas Rangers will open the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1 with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Rangers' home opener will be on Monday, April 5 as they kick off a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here is the entire 2021 schedule for the Texas Rangers:

texas rangers 2021 schedule

Hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't derail another baseball season.

Intrasquad Night Games

Beginning on Monday, the Rangers plan to transition their intrasquad games from day to night games. 

"I've always wondered why in spring training we always play day games and not night games," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Wednesday. "So I think starting on the 13th, we're actually going to play the rest night games to kind of transition and get our guys' bodies ready for that night schedule."

The Rangers will also get the added benefit of playing under the lights at Globe Life Field before the season begins, adding another advantage of hosting Summer Camp in Arlington. 

Mendez Added to Roster

LHP Yohander Mendez has been reinstated from the suspended list and been added to the 60-man Summer Camp roster. He has technically been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. The Rangers 60-man roster is now at 58 players.

Mendez is expected to arrive in Arlington sometime this weekend. He will have to clear intake testing before he can participate in Summer Camp.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chirinos Believes Rangers Rotation is Good Enough to Get to the Postseason

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos had high praise for the club's rotation on Wednesday, as well as two key bats in the lineup.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Ronald Guzmán Cleared for Summer Camp Workouts

Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzmán has been officially cleared to fully participate in Summer Camp workouts at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Lance Lynn Displays Competitive Edge with Six Sensational Innings on Tuesday

Texas Rangers starter Lance Lynn threw six sensational innings at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers to Host Rockies on Opening Day at Globe Life Field; 2020 Schedule Announced

The 2020 Texas Rangers 60-game schedule has been officially announced, with the Rangers hosting the Rockies on Opening Day at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Into the Unknown: Rangers at the Mercy of Intake Testing Process with Gallo and Guzmán

The Texas Rangers are still waiting on the intake testing results for Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzmán.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Star Joey Gallo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas Rangers star slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Jon Daniels announced on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Odor and Kiner-Falefa Have Seemingly Picked Up Where They Left Off at Spring Training

Rougned Odor and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had arguably the strongest performances at Texas Rangers Spring Training. It didn't take long for them to regain their stride at Summer Camp.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Summer Camp Takeaways: Minor and Kluber Pitch, Taveras Homers, Solak at First?

Recap day two of Texas Rangers Summer Camp with three key takeaways from Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

MLB's Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate is a Great Start, but the Race is Far From Over

MLB's great news of a low-positivity rate for COVID-19 is just the beginning if the baseball season is to be played in its entirety.

Chris Halicke

Jonathan Hernandez Impresses as Rangers Summer Camp Officially Opens

The Texas Rangers officially opened Summer Camp on Friday, with a young pitcher vying for a spot in the bullpen making an impression.

Chris Halicke