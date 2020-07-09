Rangers Notes: 2021 Schedule, Summer Camp Night Games, Mendez Added to Roster

ARLINGTON, Texas — There is still not a 100 percent certainty the 2020 Major League Baseball season will happen. COVID-19 cases could spike a derail the whole endeavor of bringing baseball back amid a global pandemic.

However, that hasn't stopped MLB from planning for next season. It came a little earlier than expected, but MLB announced its schedule for the 2021 season. The following season's schedule is usually released sometime in the early fall. However, MLB has been making the effort over the past couple of years to get the schedule to clubs earlier to help prepare for the following season. The original 2020 schedule was announced last year on August 12.

The Texas Rangers will open the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1 with a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Rangers' home opener will be on Monday, April 5 as they kick off a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here is the entire 2021 schedule for the Texas Rangers:

Hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't derail another baseball season.

Intrasquad Night Games

Beginning on Monday, the Rangers plan to transition their intrasquad games from day to night games.

"I've always wondered why in spring training we always play day games and not night games," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Wednesday. "So I think starting on the 13th, we're actually going to play the rest night games to kind of transition and get our guys' bodies ready for that night schedule."

The Rangers will also get the added benefit of playing under the lights at Globe Life Field before the season begins, adding another advantage of hosting Summer Camp in Arlington.

Mendez Added to Roster

LHP Yohander Mendez has been reinstated from the suspended list and been added to the 60-man Summer Camp roster. He has technically been optioned to Triple-A Nashville. The Rangers 60-man roster is now at 58 players.

Mendez is expected to arrive in Arlington sometime this weekend. He will have to clear intake testing before he can participate in Summer Camp.

