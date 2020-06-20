Inside The Rangers
Rangers Notes: Texas Signs Fourth Round Pick, Shuts Down Baseball Complex in Surprise

Chris Halicke

On Friday morning, the Texas Rangers officially announced the signings of first-round pick Justin Foscue and second-round pick Evan Carter.

As for the remainder of the day, it all went downhill from there. COVID-19 took over the headlines and MLB may be ending negotiations with the Players Association, for better or worse.

In case you missed any of the action on Friday, here are a couple things to get you caught up.

Rangers Sign Fourth-Round Pick LHP Dylan MacLean

Several hours after Foscue and Carter put pen to paper, the Rangers signed their fourth round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, LHP Dylan MacLean from Central Catholic High School in Portland, Oregon.

MacLean was on Baseball America's 10 Sleepers Who Could Pop Up This Spring before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the baseball world.

MacLean took his physical and signed in Arizona on Friday. According to a team source, MacLean signed for $1.2 million, nearly $700,000 over the slot value of $502,300.

The Rangers have signed their first, second, and fourth round picks for a total of $5.7 million, which is nearly $300,000 under the $6,009,000 value of those three picks. Third round pick T.K. Roby and fifth round pick Thomas Saggese remain unsigned, with Saggese as an over-slot favorite.

According to a team source, the Rangers aren't expecting any other signings over Father's Day weekend.

Rangers Shut Down Baseball Complex in Surprise

The baseball world was given a harsh dose of reality on Friday that COVID-19 is still running rampant throughout the country. 

On Friday, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported five players and three staff members in the Phillies organization tested positive for COVID-19, which effectively shutdown their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida. ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported Friday that after a player exhibited symptoms, the Blue Jays shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida. Similar reports surfaced surrounding other MLB clubs, including the Angels, Astros, and Giants. 

In reaction to the multiple reports of COVID-19 affecting various clubs, the Rangers decided to suspend all workouts and close down their spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona. The decision was made out of "an abundance of caution" until expanded COVID-19 testing protocols are enacted.

No Rangers players or staff members at the baseball complex in Surprise have tested positive for COVID-19.

The players who are currently residing at Rangers Village in Surprise will remain on campus. However, they will not be permitted to utilize the baseball complex training facilities until further notice.

Later Friday night, MLB effectively shut down all 30 spring training facilities on a temporary basis. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, each facility will go through a deep-cleaning and no players or staff members can return until they pass a COVID-19 test.

Major League Baseball Draws a Line in the Sand

To cap off an eventful day in the baseball world, Major League Baseball put their foot down regarding the failed negotiations between them and the Players Association.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, MLB told the Players Association on Friday they will not offer a counterproposal to the 70-game offer from the union. 

The Players Association made the news public with an official statement:

The players now have two choices: accept the league's 60-game offer which would pay the players the full pro rata or tell the league to mandate a season per the March Agreement. While the union provided a counterproposal to the 60-game offer from the league, they have not formally rejected it.

If the players accept the 60-game offer, they would waive their right to file a grievance against the league. The players may want to hold onto that right if they feel they have a strong case against the league for not negotiating in good-faith according to the March Agreement. However, the league would likely implement a shorter season if the players voted against the 60-game offer. 

From the beginning, the players have stood firm on two issues: full prorated salaries and playing as many games as possible. Now, the players are seemingly forced to choose between accepting a 60-game season or likely play a shorter season and file a grievance against Major League Baseball.

