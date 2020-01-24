Rangers Notes: Pedro Strop, Over/Under Win Total for 2020

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in 19 days and the Rangers are still looking to add to the roster.

The buzz around Nolan Arenado's complicated situation is grabbing headlines, along with the Rangers' pursuit of free agent Nicholas Castellanos. The revival of the trade frenzy surrounding Arenado may be delaying the market for Castellanos.

The Rangers are also focused in upgrading the roster in other areas as well.

Rangers Are Finalists For Pedro Strop

The Rangers are still looking to add more arms to their bullpen. Veteran reliever Pedro Strop has reportedly narrowed down his choices to the Rangers and Marlins.

Strop, a former Texas Ranger, has spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Cubs, where he established himself as one of the most dominant relievers in the back end of the bullpen in baseball. He finished with a sub-3.00 ERA for five straight seasons for the Cubs from 2014-2018.

His production dropped off drastically in 2019, where his ERA inflated to 4.97 in 50 appearances. The incumbent Chicago Cubs and Strop don't appear to be reuniting this season.

Strop spent 2009-2011 with the Texas Rangers, but was traded in 2011 to Baltimore as the "player to be named later" in exchange for reliever Mike Gonzalez. During his tenure with the Rangers, Strop pitched in 33 games with a 7.24 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP. He broke out with the Orioles in 2012 and went on to have massive success with the Cubs from 2013-2018.

The Rangers have already brought in a few relievers externally. Joely Rodriguez was signed to a two-year contract after two successful seasons in Japan. They also acquired Nick Goody from the Indians on waivers. Edinson Volquez, after mulling retirement, agreed to a Minor League deal with the Rangers, along with an invite to spring training.

Strop would likely be brought in to serve in a late-inning role, looking to bounce back after a shaky 2019 campaign. The Rangers have had some success with players like Lance Lynn looking to bounce-back. If he could regain his 2018 form, Strop could help solidify the back end of the Rangers' bullpen.

BetOnline Releases MLB Over/Under Win Total for 2020

The Rangers are looking to contend in 2020. However, the front office's efforts to upgrade the roster this winter haven't convinced those at BetOnline that they've done a great job.

The Rangers' over/under on BetOnline is set at 79.5 wins. The Oakland A's are atop the A.L. West at 89.5 wins, followed by the Angels at 85.5 wins. The Mariners are far below those team at 67.5 wins. The Astros are off the board.

The Rangers won 78 games in 2019, while missing their best player for all but 70 games. With an upgraded rotation and the addition of two right-handed power bats, the Rangers are certainly set up to improve on their 2019 season.

