Rangers Notes: Two Roster Additions, Player Arrivals, Coaching Staff Changes

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers officially kick off Summer Camp on Friday. Here are a few items of note on the eve of the first official workouts at Globe Life Field in Arlington. 

Vólquez, Nicasio Added to 60-Man Roster

The Rangers have officially added RHPs Edinson Vólquez and Juan Nicasio to the 60-man pool, bringing the total number on the roster to 57 players. Both Vólquez and Nicasio signed minor league contracts with the Rangers over the winter to compete for spots in the bullpen.

With the active roster expanding to 30 players from the outset of the season, both Vólquez and Nicasio could provide a veteran presence in the bullpen. There's an eclectic mix of arms competing for bullpen spots. Vólquez, Nicasio, along with Cody Allen and Derek Law are in on minor league contracts, while younger arms like Demarcus Evans, Wes Benjamin, and Alex Speas are all looking to make a strong impression over the next three weeks.

Latest on Player Arrivals

Nearly all of the 57 players on the 60-man roster are in Arlington. The latest group of players to arrive flew in on Wednesday from outside the country, including Edinson Vólquez, Juan Nicasio, Leody Taveras, Ariel Jurado, Anderson Tejeda, and Sherten Apostel. They will all undergo intake testing on Thursday and will likely not be available for workouts on Friday until they are cleared. 

RHP Rafael Montero is the only player known to be late to camp. He is still in the Dominican Republic attending to a family situation.

Coaching Staff Changes

The Rangers have adjusted some roles on the coaching staff. Héctor Ortiz will move from coaching first base to coaching the catchers. Cory Ragsdale will now be the first base coach. 

"Well this year, with a 30-man roster to start the season, Héctor has really worked hard with our catchers in kind of changing their techniques in framing," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said on Thursday. "There's a lot going on. It's likely we keep three catchers to start—I don't know for sure, but if we do—that's a lot for the catching instructor. So I felt like it was a little bit much for Héctor to continue on with that when Ragsdale was actually the head of the base-running.

"So I just thought it was the best-case scenario for both guys, and with this, with distancing with all the protocols in place, it's going to be harder to relay information. So the more bodies we have to do that, I think Héctor can help out with that as well."

