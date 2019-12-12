Rangers Maven
Rangers Pass on Major League Portion of Rule 5 Draft

Chris Halicke

The Rangers did not select anyone in the major league portion of the Rule 5 Draft. They also did not have anyone selected from their organization either.

With the expansion of the active roster to 26 players, there was speculation of more Rule 5 Draft action, but the Rangers decided to pass.

The Rangers, not having anyone selected from their organization, held onto prospects Joe Barlow and Eli White, who were both left off the 40-man roster when it was finalized back on December 2nd. 

The Rangers did select RHP Eris Filpo from Colorado in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, as well as RHP Andriu Marin from Minnesota. The minor league selections have no major league roster implications.

With the Rule 5 Draft now in the past, the front office turns back to addressing the teams' needs for the remainder of the winter.

