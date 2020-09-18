Rangers' Pitching Prospect Ricky Vanasco To Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Monday

Some sour news out of Arlington regarding yet another pitching prospect.

Texas Rangers RHP Ricky Vanasco will undergo Tommy John surgery on Monday in Arlington. Team physician Dr. Keith Meister will perform the procedure.

The typical prognosis for Tommy John surgery is 12-15 months, which all but rules out any return to action during the 2021 season.

Vanasco was added to the club's 60-man player pool earlier this month to get some work in with no minor league season this year. He is the club's No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline and No. 13 on Baseball America. Vanasco was the Rangers' 15th-round pick in 2017 out of Williston (Fla.) High School.

In 2019, Vanasco split time between Class-A Short Season Spokane and Class-A Hickory. He had a combined record of 3-1 with a 1.81 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings between the two levels.

Vanasco adds to the growing list of Rangers' pitching prospects that have had to undergo Tommy John surgery before their Major League debut. 2016 first-round pick Cole Ragans has had the procedure twice. 2019's second- and fourth-round picks Owen White and Mason Englert have also had the procedure. Kyle Cody and John King, who both have made their Major League debuts this year, also underwent Tommy John surgery.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

