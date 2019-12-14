Rangers Maven
Rangers Officially Sign Jordan Lyles; Re-Sign Jeffrey Springs

Chris Halicke

The Rangers made their signing of RHP Jordan Lyles official on Friday night. They also announced the re-signing of LHP Jeffrey Springs to a one-year Major League contract.

According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, Lyles will get a $2 million signing bonus and make $7 million in 2020 and 2021. Jeffrey Springs one-year deal is for $585,000. 

The re-signing of Springs is surprising. He was designated for assignment on December 2nd when the Rangers claimed Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati, which was surprising in its own right. The Rangers aren't what you'd call "deep" with left-handed relievers.

There was speculation that the Rangers would try to bring him back on a Minor League deal, but obviously they wanted to bring him back on the 40-man roster.

With a full 40-man roster now, the Rangers will need to make another roster move to make room for Joely Rodriguez, who they signed on Monday night to a two-year, $5.5 million contract. 

