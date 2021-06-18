Sports Illustrated home
Rangers To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive On Monday At Globe Life Field

Texas Rangers fans will have an opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shot at an upcoming game.
Author:
Publish date:

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers announced Friday a “Vaccination At The Plate” event that will take place on Monday, June 21, when the team hosts the Oakland Athletics at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

All unvaccinated fans with tickets to Monday’s game will have the ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. The vaccinations will take place on the Upper Suite Level by the Northeast Entrance of Globe Life Field.

All fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot will get a voucher good for two tickets to a Monday through Thursday Rangers home game in the Upper Box/Upper Reserved price scale. The voucher is good for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The vaccination shots will be administered alongside Kroger and the Kroger Pharmacy team. Fans can receive either a first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If fans wish to get their first Pfizer shots, they can schedule their second shots at a local Kroger Pharmacy. If they are receiving their second Pfizer shots, they should bring their vaccination cards to be completed at Globe Life Field. Vaccination cards will be provided for those who are receiving the first Pfizer shot or the Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

The Rangers recommend that fans who wish to receive a vaccination shot on Monday night should register in advance by going to texasrangers.com/vaccine, which will include a link for the Kroger vaccine registration page.

Major League Baseball is working with all 30 big league clubs in June to offer ticket incentives to unvaccinated fans through the “Vaccinate At The Plate” program. More information on the league-wide initiative is available at mlb.com/vaccine.

Vaccinate at the Plate
