Rangers Uniform Reveal Highlights a Big Day in Arlington

The Rangers aren't only debuting a new ballpark in 2020. They're donning new threads as well. 

After hosting an on-field event at Globe Life Field in which players like Joey Gallo, Willie Calhoun, and Delino DeShields took the first ever batting practice at their new home, the Rangers shifted focus to their new uniforms for next season. The theme was described as "drawing from the past, but leaning toward the future" as the inspiration of the design of the new uniforms.

The Rangers brought back an updated version of the "Rangers" script to the front of their home whites. Texas had not worn their nickname on their home uniform since 2008. They also brought back the powder blue theme that have not been worn on a regular basis since the early-1980's. 

A slight modification was made to the hats worn with the Rangers' red uniform. They are now two-tone with a red cap and blue bill. The logo is also updated and displays "TX" on top of an outline of the state of Texas. 

Very little changed with the Rangers' road grays and dark blue uniforms. The consistent difference between all the uniforms is the font of the name and number on the back. 

A significant part of the Rangers' desire for the new uniforms was continuity for their home games. Friday night home games will feature the red uniform set up and the powder blues will be worn every Sunday home game. 

While it's impossible to make every single person happy, the Rangers listened to a lot of fans when making these modifications to their uniforms. Arguably, the most requested feature was bringing back "Rangers" on their home uniforms. 

One thing that can send all Rangers' fans into euphoria is having a big name free agent be the next player to model the new uniforms in Arlington. 

