Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Report: Contending Team 'Particularly Interested' In Trading For Rangers' Gallo

Report: Contending Team 'Particularly Interested' In Trading For Rangers' Gallo

As the Texas Rangers continue to fall in the standings, trade rumors will continue to intensify.
Author:
Publish date:

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

As the Texas Rangers continue to fall in the standings, trade rumors will continue to intensify.

As the Texas Rangers fall further in the standings, and as the baseball season inches closer to the trade deadline, trade rumors will continue to intensify.

In all likelihood, the most sought-after name on the Rangers will be Joey Gallo. His power, plate patience, and elite defense in right field make him a hot commodity for contending teams who are looking to lengthen their lineup.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the San Diego Padres are "particularly interested" in acquiring Gallo from the Rangers. The two teams discussed Gallo at last year's trade deadline, but talks stalled once the Rangers began asking for prospects like CJ Abrams and Luis Patiño.

Even so, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller and manager Jayce Tingler are very familiar with Gallo from their days in the Rangers organization. The Padres are performing below expectations at the plate, and could be willing to further engage in trade talks if the Rangers are willing to listen.

As for Gallo, he recently addressed playing amid trade rumors, saying, “I’m pretty used to it by now." Gallo also expressed his desire to help "build a winner" in Texas. On the other hand, he also confirmed there have been no discussions with him or his agent Scott Boras about a contract extension.

The Rangers have just one more season of club control over Gallo. After that, he will become a free agent. As management tries to figure out who will be in the next contending core, Gallo's contract situation will remain near the top of the list of priorities.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

May 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo (13) celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park.
News

Report: Contending Team 'Particularly Interested' In Trading For Rangers' Gallo

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Yet Another 18-Inning Marathon

Jun 6, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pinch hitter Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after flying out at the warning track during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

'We Have To Get Better': Chris Woodward Sounds Off On Rangers' Lack Of Grit, Toughness

Jun 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers mascot Captain and the Rangerettes stand during the playing of the national anthem in the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays Rubber Match: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Jun 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after missing a pitch in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Shut Down By Rays' Hill, Fall Back Into Loss Column

385117jpg
News

Rangers History Today: 'Juan Gone' Hits HR No. 400

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe (30) hits an RBI single during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Rays: Woodward Rolls Out Same Starting Lineup After Win

Jun 4, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) high fives teams after picking up the save against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Home Sweet Home: Rangers Snap Nine-Game Skid In Return To Texas

10-cent-beer-night15jpg
News

Rangers History Today: It's 10-Cent Beer Night in Cleveland