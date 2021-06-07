Report: Contending Team 'Particularly Interested' In Trading For Rangers' Gallo

As the Texas Rangers continue to fall in the standings, trade rumors will continue to intensify.

As the Texas Rangers fall further in the standings, and as the baseball season inches closer to the trade deadline, trade rumors will continue to intensify.

In all likelihood, the most sought-after name on the Rangers will be Joey Gallo. His power, plate patience, and elite defense in right field make him a hot commodity for contending teams who are looking to lengthen their lineup.

According to The Athletic's Dennis Lin, the San Diego Padres are "particularly interested" in acquiring Gallo from the Rangers. The two teams discussed Gallo at last year's trade deadline, but talks stalled once the Rangers began asking for prospects like CJ Abrams and Luis Patiño.

Even so, San Diego general manager A.J. Preller and manager Jayce Tingler are very familiar with Gallo from their days in the Rangers organization. The Padres are performing below expectations at the plate, and could be willing to further engage in trade talks if the Rangers are willing to listen.

As for Gallo, he recently addressed playing amid trade rumors, saying, “I’m pretty used to it by now." Gallo also expressed his desire to help "build a winner" in Texas. On the other hand, he also confirmed there have been no discussions with him or his agent Scott Boras about a contract extension.

The Rangers have just one more season of club control over Gallo. After that, he will become a free agent. As management tries to figure out who will be in the next contending core, Gallo's contract situation will remain near the top of the list of priorities.

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook