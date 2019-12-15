Rangers Maven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News

Report: Rangers Acquire Corey Kluber From Indians

Chris Halicke

The Rangers bolstered their rotation on Sunday, acquiring RHP Corey Kluber from the Cleveland Indians, pending a physical. 

Kluber missed most of the 2019 season with a forearm injury and an oblique strain. In his nine-year career, all with Cleveland, Kluber is 98-58 with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. He's finished in the top-three in Cy Young voting four times in his career, and won the award twice in 2014 and 2017. 

Texas is sending Delino DeShields Jr. and Emmanuel Clase to Cleveland as the return in the trade.

Kluber is owed $17.5 million in 2020 and has a club option for $18 million in 2021. Cleveland will not be retaining any salary, so Texas is responsible for the full amount of the remaining contract, including a $1 million trade kicker included in Kluber's contract. 

The Rangers clearly looked to bounce back after missing out on Anthony Rendon. Adding Kluber gives Texas, when healthy, one of the best rotations in the American League. Don't expect the Rangers to be done making moves. They still need to address third base, catcher, and potentially first base, and maybe even center field now. 

Danny Santana would be the obvious choice to play center field as the roster is now. The organization has been pretty adamant that they don't see Joey Gallo as an every day option for center field. 

We'll have more on this story as it develops. 

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Next for the Rangers After Missing on Rendon?

Chris Halicke

The Rangers lost out on the Anthony Rendon sweepstakes at the Winter Meetings. Where do they go from here?

Rangers Officially Sign Jordan Lyles; Re-Sign Jeffrey Springs

Chris Halicke

The Rangers made a couple of signings official on Friday night. One was expected, the other was not.

Winter Meetings: Rangers 'Out on Anthony Rendon'

Chris Halicke

It appears the Rangers won't be landing Anthony Rendon this winter.

Rangers Pass on Major League Portion of Rule 5 Draft

Chris Halicke

The Rangers passed on the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday in San Diego, CA.

Rangers Winter Meetings Recap: Day Three

Chris Halicke

After a couple of productive days at the Winter Meetings, the Rangers took a big blow on day three.

Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Corner Infield

Chris Halicke

Keep up with all the free agent signings, news, and rumors at the corner infield spots on SI Rangers Maven.

Rangers Winter Meetings Recap: Day Two

Chris Halicke

Day two of the Winter Meetings was filled with plenty of news and ended up with an inevitable trade.

Winter Meetings Free Agent Tracker: Catcher

Chris Halicke

Keep up with all of the hot stove action in the catching market with SI Rangers Maven.

Rangers Winter Meetings Recap: Day One

Chris Halicke

Day one of the Winter Meetings has come and gone. What did Texas do and what external moves affect the Rangers?

Texas Rangers Mailbag: Winter Meetings Edition

Chris Halicke

Rangers fans asked their questions, we've got your answers.