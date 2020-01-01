Report: Rangers Have Contacted Todd Frazier

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News has reported that the Rangers have reached out to free agent Todd Frazier about a one-year deal.

According to the article, the Rangers could sign Frazier and have a plan for him whether or not they are able to land a trade for Colorado's Nolan Arenado. If they don't land Arenado, Frazier could man the hot corner, but if they are able to pull off the heist, Frazier could platoon with Ronald Guzman at first base.

Grant also suggests that Frazier could wait out the situation with Arenado. He could potentially negotiate a better deal if the Rangers don't get Arenado.

Frazier isn't the most attractive option to address third base, but would still be an upgrade over what the Rangers had in 2019. Frazier has a career OPS of .770, including a .772 OPS in 2019, while the Rangers OPS at third base was .699 in 2019.

Frazier is also a plus defender that can play either corner of the infield. The numbers suggest that Frazier is a better third baseman than first baseman, but if the best-case scenario happens where the Rangers land Arenado, a platoon of Guzman and Frazier at first base would be very strong.

Guzman is a strong defender at first base, but hardly hits against left-handed pitching. Frazier's right-handed bat would be a great addition to help balance out the situation at first base.

If the Rangers miss on Arenado, Frazier would be a better option as a one-year stopgap while prospects Josh Jung, Davis Wendzel, and Sherten Apostel continue to develop.

Frazier could be a valuable player for Texas, whether or not Arenado becomes a Texas Ranger. He's versatile, plays solid defense, bats right-handed, and can hit the ball out of the ballpark. Sure, we all want to see Arenado in Texas, but that's easier said than done.

