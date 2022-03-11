Skip to main content

Report: Rangers Agree To Terms With Martín Pérez

The Texas Rangers are underway with their post-lockout attack plan, reuniting with a familiar face to add pitching depth.

The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent pitcher Martín Pérez on a one-year, $4 million contract. This addresses an important need for the club heading into the 2022 season, providing more depth to a very young pitching staff.

FanSided's Robert Murray first reported the signing. The contract is pending a physical, and the club has not confirmed the signing.

Pérez, 30, is coming off two years with the Boston Red Sox, where he posted a 4.65 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 34 starts and 48 total appearances. While he was exclusively a starter in 2020, he made 14 relief appearances last year for Boston. In turn, Pérez gives the Rangers a versatile arm that can eat innings in the back of the rotation or in a long relief role, which is yet to be determined.

Of course, Pérez is a familiar face in the Rangers organization. Texas signed him as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2007, and Pérez spent the first seven seasons of his big league career in a Rangers uniform. He was most productive in 2016-2017, where he posted a 4.60 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over a total of 65 starts and 383 2/3 innings.

The minimal cost to add Pérez still gives the Rangers plenty of room to add more pieces to the roster. In a press conference on Friday, general manager Chris Young said the club plans to prioritize starting pitching and outfield help. The addition of Pérez, which came just a couple hours after the conclusion of that press conference, was the first step toward filling those needs.

