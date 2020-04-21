Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Report: Texas Included in Potential Three-State Solution for MLB Regular Season

Chris Halicke

Major League Baseball is discussing a potential three-state plan that where teams would be stationed in Arizona, Florida, and Texas, according to a report by CBS Sports.

According to the report, teams would utilize both major- and minor-league stadiums, along with spring training facilities. Five major-league ballparks reside in the three states: Arizona's Chase Field in Phoenix, Florida's Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and Marlins Park in Miami, and Texas' Minute Maid Park in Houston and newly built Globe Life Field in Arlington. All five stadiums have retractable or permanent roofs. 

Part of the idea behind this plan is taking advantage of those five ballparks, excluding rain delays and extreme heat, which would allow multiple games to be played at each facility per day. The report also suggests MLB could ask teams to drive three-plus hours between the ballparks in Texas and Florida. 

Another key part of this plan is minimizing the amount of teams concentrated in one area. Each state could host 10 teams, or MLB could spread the teams in an unbalanced fashion, with 12 teams in one state and eight in another. 

Nothing in this latest idea is written in stone. On April 6, ESPN reported an "Arizona plan" where all 30 teams would utilize stadiums there while under strict isolation. Just days later, USA Today reported a plan where teams would play at their spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida while drastically realigning the leagues and divisions to help limit travel in the two areas. CBS suggests this proposal "should be taken with a grain of salt." All three ideas plan for games without fans in the stands. 

Just last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Fox Business that these ideas are all ways to "address limitations that may exist when businesses restart."

"The only real decision that we have made, the only real plan that we have is that baseball is not going to return until the public health situation has improved to the point that we're comfortable," Manfred said in the interview. "That we can play games in a manner that's safe for our players, our employees, our fans, and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely.

Major League Baseball will continue to exhaust all of their options to salvage the season. The loss of an entire season after $10.7 billion in revenue in 2019 would be detrimental to the game. Even games without fans, in whatever structure, would salvage television revenue. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Rangers Slugger Joey Gallo Continues to Dominate in MLB The Show Players League

Joey Gallo went 4-0 on Sunday night, improving to an MLB-best 15-1 in the MLB The Show Players League.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Classic Games From 2010 AL Championship Run to Air This Week

This week's slate of Texas Rangers encore broadcasts will include games from the 2010 playoff run, when the Rangers won their first American League pennant.

Chris Halicke

In Doomsday Scenario, Who's the Rangers Top Candidate For New Contract?

If the 2020 regular season were to be canceled, which Texas Rangers player would be the top candidate for a new contract?

Chris Halicke

Reliving Texas Rangers Memories: Joey Gallo Goes Yard in MLB Debut

Joey Gallo's rise to stardom came fast and furious in June 2015.

Joshua Carney

Rangers' Gallo Drops First Game, Remains Atop MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo lost his first game in the MLB The Show Players League on Thursday night, but his 11-1 record keeps the Rangers atop the league.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers and Arlington ISD Strike Deal for High School Football Games at Globe Life Park

The Texas Rangers have finalized an agreement with the Arlington Independent School District, adding more plans for Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Kyle Gibson Helps Raise Nearly $1 Million For Childhood Hunger Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Home Plate Project, led by Garth Brooks, Adam Wainwright, and Kyle Gibson, raised nearly $1 million to address childhood hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Should MLB Play Games Without Fans?

Assuming they would be allowed to by the government, should Major League Baseball have games without fans in 2020?

Chris Halicke

This Day in Sports History: Jackie Robinson Makes His MLB Debut, Breaking the Color Barrier

On April 15, 1947 Jackie Robinson made his first start for the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field, breaking 50 years of segregation in MLB.

Chris Halicke

Woodward: The 'Most Mentally Tough Team' Will Succeed in Unique MLB Season

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward spoke about the mental grind of waiting for the baseball season to start, if it does at all.

Chris Halicke