Takeaways From Texas Rangers Spring Training: Third Base

When the Rangers began making plans for improving the roster throughout the winter, third base was named the top priority. This was no accident, given the Rangers need to address the position badly and the fact that some of the very top free agents this winter happened to be third baseman, like ex-Nationals star Anthony Rendon.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels wasn't shy about pursuing Rendon, making him the Rangers' most sought after free agent. Unfortunately, that did not pan out for the Rangers, as they were outbid by the Los Angeles Angels.

However, Daniels was shrewd in his response to missing out on Rendon by bolstering the starting rotation, making it the clear strength of the team. But third base still had to be addressed.

The Rangers landed on veteran free agent Todd Frazier to fill the void, who is known for consistent power and a solid glove at the hot corner. Frazier's ability to move across the diamond to first base also gave the Rangers flexibility to continue potential trade talks for third basemen.

Todd Frazier wasn't the addition Ranger fans clamored for, but one thing he brought was stability to the position.

"I think having [Todd] Frazier will help our infield. Last year, we had so many different third basemen," Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus said early in spring training. "It's tough. When they're different, I've got to know how they play, how much range they have. It will be really interesting for me getting to know Fraz. I've played against him for a few years, so I know how good he is defensively. I think it will help myself, Rougie [Odor], and [Ronald] Guzman."

Frazier's stability in the position isn't all he's brought to the table either. It didn't take long for him to become the one of the more vocal guys in the clubhouse. We didn't have to be in there very long to see that. One day, I flat out asked him if he thinks he's the most vocal guy yet.

"I wouldn't say most vocal, but I do talk a lot," Frazier said with a smile. "I think that'll start happening with time though, for sure."

A new wrinkle at third base appeared once spring games began. Utility infielder, turned catcher, turned back to utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa lit the Cactus League on fire. He played in 15 spring games with a slash line of .378/.410/.757/1.167 with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs.

Kiner-Falefa's eye-popping performance forced the Rangers to rethink some things. Neither Ronald Guzman nor Greg Bird took the first base job by the horns, so the Rangers began to look for ways to get Kiner-Falefa more at-bats. The week before everything got shut down due to the coronavirus, the Rangers planned for Frazier to begin taking grounders at first base.

It's a shame for Kiner-Falefa that the season will be delayed. He worked very hard this past offseason getting his body back into shape necessary to play the infield. His work throughout the winter and mini camp showed in Cactus League action. It would have been really fun to see if he could carry that well-stoked fire into the regular season.

Th Rangers surely won't forget what Kiner-Falefa did throughout the spring. Once baseball activity resumes again, it will likely become one of the most talked about topics within the organization.

The great thing for the Rangers is it appeared they had two guys who could handle the duty of playing third base consistently, which limits the temptation to sell the farm for a Nolan Arenado or Kris Bryant.

Of course, statistics in spring games are to be taken with a grain of salt, but an Isiah Kiner-Falefa that can shoot the gaps and park double-digit homers is a game-changer. Having a versatile Todd Frazier is not so bad either.

What was once the Rangers' biggest need of the winter turned into a position with a surplus. It's funny how things work out sometimes.

