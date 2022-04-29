Skip to main content

Rangers To Debut 1970s Throwback Uniforms vs Braves

The Texas Rangers revealed their 1970s throwback uniforms on Thursday, which will be worn five times this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are celebrating 50 years since the club moved to Arlington, and have many initiatives lined up throughout the season to honor the past five decades.

The most recent tribute was revealed Thursday as several players, including Dallas-Fort Worth's own Taylor Hearn, modeling the 1970s throwback uniforms that will be worn on multiple occasions this season.

The Rangers will first don the uniforms on Saturday in their contest with the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. 

While there are some differences between the actual uniform worn in the 1970s, including the now-typical button-down jersey and Nike logos galore, the pants do sport the actual elastic waistband that was part of the original.

"I actually like it," Hearn said during the uniform reveal.

The Rangers plan to wear these uniforms on five different occasions in 2022. In addition to Saturday, the tentative schedule includes: 

  • Saturday, June 25 vs. Washington Nationals
  • Saturday, August 13 vs. Seattle Mariners
  • Sunday, September 25 vs. Cleveland Guardians
  • Wednesday, October 5 vs. New York Yankees

The Washington Nationals are an interesting choice. The club moved from Washington D.C. in 1972, ending a short 11-season run as the Washington Senators to become the Texas Rangers. The October 5 game against the Yankees is the final game of the season.

The 1970s included some great memories for fans of that era. Not only was Major League Baseball finally in the DFW metroplex, but the club finally made strides on the field after only one winning season as an expansion team in Washington (the original Washington Senators moved to Minnesota to become the Twins in 1961).

Perhaps the most notable memory from that decade is the 1974 Turnaround Gang. After going 57-105 in 1973—the worst record in Rangers history—the 1974 team had a 27-win swing, finishing second in the American League West division with a record of 84-76.

The 374-foot marker on the wall in right-center field at Globe Life Field is an homage to this accomplishment.

