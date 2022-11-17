Skip to main content

Rangers Announce Promotional Schedule for 2023

The Texas Rangers will also put $10 tickets on sale for nearly every home game of 2023 from Nov. 25-28.

The Texas Rangers announced their tentative promotional schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

In the bobblehead department, the Rangers intend to give away bobbleheads of second baseman Marcus Semien (April 21), shortstop Corey Seager (May 19), first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (June 3), outfielder Adolis García (June 16) and pitcher Martín Pérez (July 15). The Rangers will also give away a 20th anniversary bobblehead for the team’s mascot, Rangers Captain, on July 1, and have two bobblehead giveaways to be determined on Aug. 4 and Sept. 23.

The only former player that will get a bobblehead in 2023 is Nolan Ryan, as the team will give a away a baseball card version on Aug. 19.

The Rangers will also give away replicas of Arlington Stadium on April 22 and Globe Life Field on Sept. 24.

The Rangers dip back into the past on May 20 and give away 1972 replica jerseys featuring Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins.

The Rangers also announced that $10 tickets for all 2023 home games (except Opening Day) will be available from Nov. 25-28. Tickets will be exclusively available at texasrangers.com/specials.

The seats on sale are located in selected sections of the 200 and 300 levels and Corner Mezzanine areas of Globe Life Field. There will be a limit of eight tickets per individual order. While tickets will be sold for all of the final 80 regular season games (excludes opening day), certain series will only have a limited number of tickets available.

2023 Texas Rangers Promotional Schedule

(subject to change)

MARCH/APRIL

March 30 Magnetic Schedule

April 1 Rangers Hat

April 2 Corey Seager Powder Blue Replica Jersey

April 21 Marcus Semien Bobblehead

April 22 Arlington Stadium Replica

April 23 Rangers Kids Glove

MAY

May 19 Corey Seager Bobblehead

May 20 Fergie Jenkins 1972 Replica Jersey

May 21 Rangers Powder Blue Visor

JUNE

June 2 Plush Giveaway

June 3 Nathaniel Lowe Silver Slugger Bobblehead

June 4 Rangers Hawaiian Shirt

June 12 MLB Network/Rangers Hat

June 16 Adolis García Bobblehead

June 17 Mexican Heritage Night Hat

June 18 Rangers Floppy Hat

June 30 Rangers Silver Boot Mug

JULY

July 1 20th Anniversary Rangers Captain Bobblehead

July 2 Rangers Ugly Christmas Tank Top

July 14 Rangers Retired Numbers Hat

July 15 Martín Pérez Bobblehead

July 16 Rangers T-shirt

AUGUST

Aug. 4 Bobblehead Giveaway TBD

Aug. 5 Bat Night

Aug. 6 Rangers Fanny Pack

Aug. 19 Nolan Ryan Baseball Card Bobblehead

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1 Rangers Fleece Blanket

Sept. 2 Promotion Giveaway TBD

Sept. 3 Rangers Hooded Sweatshirt

Sept. 9 Rangers Lotería Game

Sept. 22 2023 Rangers Baseball Cards

Sept. 23 Bobblehead Giveaway TBD

Sept. 24 Globe Life Field Replica

WEDNESDAYS: Dollar Hot Dogs

SUNDAYS: Blue Bell Ice Cream Sundays ($1, kids 13 & under)

