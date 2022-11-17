Rangers To Host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

It’s the second time the Texas Rangers have hosted the Midseason Classic, but the first at Globe Life Field.

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that Globe Life Field would host the 2024 All-Star Game.

This will be the second time the Texas Rangers have been the host team. Rangers hosted the game in 1995, just one year after The Ballpark in Arlington opened. Arlington and Fort Worth will the host cities.

The debut of Globe Life Field as a host field will come five years after it became the Rangers' home in 2020. Globe Life Field has already hosted a World Series, as it was the neutral site for the 2020 Fall Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to award the 2024 All-Star Game to the Rangers and the Cities of Arlington and Fort Worth, which presented a robust bid for All-Star Week," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said via press release. "The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series. We are excited to once again feature Baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage next summer.”

By hosting the game, the cities of Arlington and Fort Worth will host all of the activities around the All-Star Game. Those activities include the MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game, the MLB Futures Game and the MLB Draft, which is held during All-Star Weekend.

The Rangers will follow the Seattle Mariners, who will welcome the 93rd Midsummer Classic to T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023.

