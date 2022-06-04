Rangers Defeat Mariners to End Three-Game Skid

Texas scores all of its runs in the fourth inning and Glenn Otto, bullpen hold up to give Rangers chance to win series on Sunday

The Texas Rangers ended their three-game losing streak on Saturday, beating the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, at Globe Life Field.

It was part of an eventful day for the Rangers, as they put infielder Josh H. Smith on the 10-day injured list after he left Friday’s game with a shoulder injury that required him to wear a sling after the game.

To take his place on the roster, the Rangers called up infielder Ezequiel Duran from Double A Frisco, one of the prized prospects the Rangers got in exchange for Joey Gallo last July. Duran went 0-for-3 with an error.

The Rangers (25-27) won on the strength of one home run — the ninth of the season by Adolis García — and a solid pitching effort that saw starter Glenn Otto (4-2) and four relievers limited the Mariners (23-30) to just four hits.

"We know our pitching is going to keep us in games," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "We'd like our offense to be better. Marco (Mariners starer Marco Gonzalez) is crafty and we've faced him before. Adolis, when we really needed a hit, he came through."

Marco Gonzalez was perfect for the first three innings, but in the fourth he ran into trouble. Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien craftily singled around the shift, as he singled to the second-base side of the infield with three fielders on the third-base side.

He then moved to second when shortstop Corey Seager grounded out to his Mariners counterpart, J.P. Crawford. He never attempted to try and turn two, as Semien got a great jump on the grounder and left Crawford with no play.

Semien then stole third with designated hitter Mitch Garver at the plate, and Garver drew a walk on four pitches. Adolis García then took Gonzalez’s first offering for a ride down the left-field line for a three-run home run. Given Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker’s lack of movement after the hit, he knew it was headed over the fence.

"It was good to be in that moment and to be able to help the guys out in that type of situation," García said through an interpreter.

Gonzalez (3-6) threw well otherwise, as he went seven innings and gave up just five hits and three runs. He walked one and struck out five before handing the ball to the Mariners’ bullpen in the eighth.

The Mariners got back into the game in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run by Jesse Winker that soared over the Rangers’ bullpen in right-center field. Catcher Cal Raleigh hit a one-out single to the gap in right-center field, and then Winker brought him home by pulling a 2-1 offering by Otto.

Otto left the game after the fifth inning after giving up a season-high five walks. He also hit a batter. But, he worked around the trouble, giving up just two hits and striking out five in 95 pitches.

"Everybody did a good job today," Otto said. "Focus on the guys behind me. They made good plays. That's not always easy when you're walking five batters and going deep into counts."

Dennis Santana worked one inning of relief before leaving the game after taking an Abraham Toro line drive to his leg to end the sixth inning. Santana collected the ball and tossed it to first baseman Nathaniel Lowe for the final out. But, he limped quickly off the field and into the Rangers’ dugout. He left the game with what the Rangers called a left ankle contusion that is not thought to be serious.

Matt Moore came in to replace Santana in the seventh, followed by John King and Joe Barlow, who notched his 10th save. Santana, Moore, King and Barlow held the Mariners to just two hits and King worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the eighth.

