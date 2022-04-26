Skip to main content

Rangers' Brad Miller Takes Batting Practice in Jeans — But Why?

The Cowboy Hat after a win is a fun tradition for the Texas Rangers. But what about Traveling Pants?

ARLINGTON, Texas — It wasn't a mistake or some sort of laundry mishap. Texas Rangers outfielder Brad Miller took part in Tuesday's pregame batting practice in jeans—on purpose.

Why? He lost a bet.

On Friday in Oakland, Nathaniel Lowe was wearing his jeans and spikes together in the clubhouse prior to the game. Miller told Lowe it was a good look. Lowe then said if he hit three home runs that night, Miller had to wear his jeans during batting practice when the team returns to Arlington.

"I was like Nate, if you hit one home run, I'll wear your jeans at batting practice," Miller explained. "And of course he did. So [I'm] just doing my part."

It didn't take long for Lowe to cash in on that bet. He homered in his first at-bat of Friday night's win over Oakland.

"The jeans were on my chair at the end of the game," Miller said.

Brad Miller
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Brad Miller (13) and right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) and center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrate a win over the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Miller

Miller had no issues during batting practice, outside of several ribs and jokes from some of his teammates. However, baseball players are arguably more superstitious than any other athlete in professional sports. So, if Miller hits a home run Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, the whole "jeans during batting practice" might become more than a one-time thing.

"If I hit a couple [homers] tonight, maybe the guys are lining up to wear these," Miller said.

The Rangers already have a clubhouse tradition: The Cowboy Hat given to the player of the game when the team wins. However, Lowe is on board for something else if the jeans spark a power surge.

"If they become the 'Traveling Pants' of this team and you go deep when you wear them, then 100 percent," Lowe laughed. "Whoever wants to put them on can put them on."

