Skip to main content

Phillies' Bryce Harper to Have Elbow Surgery

Philadelphia will face the Texas Rangers in next year's season opener, but it's unclear if Harper will be ready.

Texas Rangers fans hoping to see Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper in March’s season-opening series at Globe Life Field may end up being disappointed.

Philadelphia general manager Dave Dombrowski told reporters on Wednesday that Harper will undergo surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Nov. 23. What isn’t clear is how long Harper will be out. It’s also not clear if Harper will need Tommy John surgery.

Dombrowski said the team wouldn’t know the prognosis until after the surgery.

The Phillies are the Rangers’ Opening Day opponent at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 30. After an off day, the Rangers and Phillies resume the series that Saturday and Sunday. The Rangers played the Phillies in Philadelphia last season.

Harper injured the elbow in April but kept playing. The Phillies moved him into a full-time designated hitter role and he went so far as to have a plasma injection in the elbow so he could continue playing.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) hands off his gear to the bat boy after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as shortstop Bo Bichette (11) scores in the fifth inning during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Mariners Trade for Blue Jays All-Star

Teoscar Hernandez will bring another bat to Seattle alongside AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nick Martinez (21) pitches in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Pitcher Re-Signs With Padres

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Rotation Has Room To Grow

Texas Rangers GM Chris Young says team's pursuit of starting pitching in free agency isn't impacted by deals for Martin Perez and Jake Odorizzi.

By Matthew Postins

With Harper as the DH, the Phillies made a run all the way to the World Series, where they eventually lost to the Houston Astros in six games.

Despite the injury, Harper batted .286/.364/.514/.877 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 games. He made the National League All-Star team for the seventh time, but the first time with the Phillies. He joined Philadelphia in 2019 after seven seasons with Washington.

Harper, when healthy, is one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters. He is a two-time MVP (2015, 2021) and the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year. He led the NL in home runs with 42 in 2015.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Phillies' Bryce Harper to Have Elbow Surgery

Philadelphia will face the Texas Rangers in next year's season opener, but it's unclear if Harper will be ready.

Texas Rangers fans hoping to see Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper in March’s season-opening series at Globe Life Field may end up being disappointed.

Philadelphia general manager Dave Dombrowski told reporters on Wednesday that Harper will undergo surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Nov. 23. What isn’t clear is how long Harper will be out. It’s also not clear if Harper will need Tommy John surgery.

Dombrowski said the team wouldn’t know the prognosis until after the surgery.

The Phillies are the Rangers’ Opening Day opponent at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 30. After an off day, the Rangers and Phillies resume the series that Saturday and Sunday. The Rangers played the Phillies in Philadelphia last season.

Harper injured the elbow in April but kept playing. The Phillies moved him into a full-time designated hitter role and he went so far as to have a plasma injection in the elbow so he could continue playing.

With Harper as the DH, the Phillies made a run all the way to the World Series, where they eventually lost to the Houston Astros in six games.

Despite the injury, Harper batted .286/.364/.514/.877 with 18 home runs and 65 RBI in 99 games. He made the National League All-Star team for the seventh time, but the first time with the Phillies. He joined Philadelphia in 2019 after seven seasons with Washington.

Harper, when healthy, is one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters. He is a two-time MVP (2015, 2021) and the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year. He led the NL in home runs with 42 in 2015.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) hands off his gear to the bat boy after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as shortstop Bo Bichette (11) scores in the fifth inning during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners Trade for Blue Jays All-Star

By Matthew Postins
Oct 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Nick Martinez (21) pitches in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the NLCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Pitcher Re-Signs With Padres

By Matthew Postins
Oct 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in game three of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Rotation Has Room To Grow

By Matthew Postins
Sep 16, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) reacts after hitting a two-run home runa gainst the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Nathaniel Lowe

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Luisangel Acuna plays for the Surprise Saguaros during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Move Prospects to 40-Man Roster

By Matthew Postins
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Dennis Santana (56) delivers a pitch to the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Reliever to Braves

By Matthew Postins
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brock Burke

By Matthew Postins
Martin Perez
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Coming Back

By Matthew Postins