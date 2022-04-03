Rangers' Bullpen Nearly Solidified With More Opening Day Roster Decisions

With more roster announcements on Sunday, the Texas Rangers' Opening Day roster is nearly set.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward announced Sunday that Kolby Allard, Joe Barlow and Matt Bush have made the Opening Day roster. In addition, Woodward confirmed that John King, Josh Sborz and Dennis Santana were assured spots in the bullpen as well.

Major League rosters will begin with 28 players for the first month of the season to aid in player health and safety after a truncated spring training. Unlike the 26-man roster that will be reestablished on May 2, there is no pitcher limit for these expanded rosters.

With all the roster announcements to date, the Rangers have 10 spots solidified for their bullpen to start the season:

Albert Abreu (acquired in Jose Trevino trade)

Kolby Allard

Joe Barlow

Brock Burke

Matt Bush

John King

Brett Martin

Garrett Richards

Dennis Santana

Josh Sborz

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Matt Bush Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports Kolby Allard Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Joe Barlow

10 pitchers would be a full bullpen for the Rangers, which is something they've been eyeing since MLB announced expanded rosters. However, Woodward said one of these 10 pitchers—he would not name who—will be starting the season on the Injured List to finish his build up for the season.

This leaves one vacant spot to be filled, which likely comes down to Spencer Patton and non-roster invitee (NRI) Greg Holland.

As far as roles go, Allard, Richards and Burke are cemented as multi-inning relievers. Abreu and King also have the ability to go multiple innings, but will likely be used for just one inning to start.

On the position player side, Charlie Culberson was informed he made the Opening Day roster while Matt Carpenter was informed he will not. The addition of Culberson does not come as much of a surprise given his impact in the clubhouse, his versatility in the field and his ability to mash left-handed pitching.

In Carpenter, the Rangers could give him a spot at Triple-A Round Rock to get some more at-bats since he was a late signing.

"I appreciate what he's done for our team in a short amount of time from a leadership aspect," Woodward said. "He's been willing to put in a lot of work. We saw glimpses of the three-time All-Star. If we have a spot in Triple A where he can get at-bats, he'd be open to that."

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Charlie Culberson Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Matt Carpenter Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Greg Holland

The Rangers still need to sort through the Round Rock roster before committing a spot to Carpenter. Davis Wendzel and Josh Smith will get regular playing time. Sherten Apostel, who is coming off knee surgery, will likely get a good amount of at-bats as well.

The Rangers would like to find a spot for Carpenter, but are prioritizing their young players. If they don't have a spot where Carpenter can get regular at-bats, they want to do right by a 10-year veteran and be honest with him. If they have a place for him, the intrigue is there for a player trying to resurrect his career.

"If somebody struggles and he's killing it, if what we see is good and he can help us, we'll bring him (up)," Woodward said. "He'll be pretty valuable."

With Bush and Culberson being NRIs, 40-man roster moves will be required to add them to the roster. José Leclerc, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, is not expected to be added to the 60-day IL because they believe he'll be ready before he would be eligible to return. If Holland happens to make the roster as well, that would require an additional roster move.