Rangers Club White Sox, Sign Pre-Arbitration Players to Contracts

The Texas Rangers have now won three straight games in spring training, scoring 43 runs in the process.

The Texas Rangers powered their way past the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, winning by a final score of 14-5.

Rangers hitters tallied four home runs and 10 extra-base hits in the victory. During their current three-game win streak in Cactus League play, Texas has scored 43 runs while hitting .414 with 11 home runs and 26 extra-base hits.

Mitch Garver hit two home runs off former Ranger Lance Lynn in each of his first two plate appearances, his first homers of the spring. Garver's first home run followed a Corey Seager's second long ball of the spring, as the duo slugged back-to-back blasts in the first inning. Seager has reached safely in each of his first three Cactus League games in a Texas uniform, going 4-for-7 with two home runs, five RBI and one walk in eight plate appearances.

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Corey Seager Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Josh Smith Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun

Among other notable performances:

Brad Miller went 2-for-3 with a double, and is now 4-for-7 with a home run and double in his first two games with the Rangers.

Bubba Thompson hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning, his second homer of the spring. Thompson has appeared in all five games thus far, going 4-for-8 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI and one walk.

Jake Marisnick hit a two-run triple in the Rangers' five-run fourth inning.

Josh Smith had a double, walk, stolen base and two runs scored in two plate appearances as a reserve. Smith has hits in three straight games, and is 4-for-7 this spring with a home run, double, three RBI and three walks.

Blaine Crim was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Nick Tropeano threw two scoreless innings, working around a pair of two-out walks in the fifth inning and earned the victory.

Jesus Tinoco pitched a perfect seventh inning, inducing three ground-ball outs. He now has two scoreless innings this spring.

Chase Lee pitched a scoreless eighth.

Daniel Robert posted a scoreless ninth inning, and has two scoreless innings with five strikeouts over two appearances.

The Rangers travel to Mesa Thursday for a 3:05 p.m. CT road game against the Oakland Athletics. Right-hander Jon Gray (0-0, -.--) will take the ball for Texas and start against Oakland southpaw Sean Manaea (0-1, 33.75).

Rangers Sign Pre-Arbitration Players to Contracts

The Rangers have signed 28 of their 29 pre-arbitration eligible players to 2022 contracts. Only Adolis García had his contract renewed.

Per source, García's renewal was for $714,000, the same amount Rangers offered on his contract.

“Players have the right to take a renewal, and Adolis has elected to do so this year," said president of baseball operations Jon Daniels in a statement. "We’re looking forward to working with Adolis, and watching him continue to help the club and excite our fans.”

All 41 players on the MLB roster, including Jonathan Hernández (60-day Injured List), are now under contract.

While the 27 of the 28 remaining pre-arbitration players signed in a range between $702,000 and $720,000 (based on service time), Spencer Patton signed for $1,480,000, per source. Though he is not yet arbitration eligible, Patton earned a higher salary because signed a larger free agent contract prior to the 2021 season after returning from Japan.