Finished in Philly: Should Rangers Make Play for Joe Girardi?

Joe Girardi was fired by the Phillies on Friday after a 22-29 start to the season

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi was fired by the club on Friday after more than two seasons of service. Girardi posted a 132-141 (.484) record overall that included a disappointing 22-29 (.431) mark this season.

Girardi has seen success in the past, with an overall 1120-935 (.545) record with one pennant and one World Series title.

This season was supposed to be better for the Phillies, as ownership had aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time since 2011  when Philadelphia lost in the first round to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Instead, the Phillies find themselves seven games under .500 and 5.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the National League.

Over in the American League, the Texas Rangers are having somewhat of a similar season. As of Friday, the club is 24-26, 8.5 games out of first place and two games out of the final AL wild card spot.

Manager Chris Woodward is in his fourth season with the Rangers - his first MLB managerial job - and has a career record of 184-250 (.424). 

Many have been critical of Woodward's management style and lack of experience. There was a call then for a big-name hire with a proven track record.

In fact, Girardi was interviewed by the Rangers before the 2019 hire of Woodward, as he was in the middle of a two-year managerial hiatus that he spent broadcasting.

Since the hiring of general manager Chris Young, team president Jon Daniels and the club have made a concerted effort to build around young talent and restock the farm system.

And this season has shown improvement with some of those players at the big league level. Is Woodward the right person to lead these young players to the next level? Or does his lack of experience building a contender hinder the club?

Would a manager like Girardi be better suited to deal with the growing pains an organization can experience when transitioning from cellar dweller to contender? 

Woodward is under contract through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024, but Girardi is available now.

Girardi has been on both sides, as a player and a manager. If the Rangers are truly dedicated to winning and winning soon, it's a move that should at least be considered.

