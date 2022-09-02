Skip to main content

Rangers Foursome Loves Going Deep

Texas is the only team in the Majors with four players owning at least 20 home runs.

The Rangers aren't leading MLB in home runs. In fact they are eighth in the majors and third in the American League with 160.

But what interesting home run fact they do have to their name? They are the only team in MLB to have four hitters with at least 20 homers. The league leader in home runs are the New York Yankees with 205, and are the closest with three with Aaron Judge with 51, Anthony Rizzo with 30 and Giancarlo Stanton with 24. Yet, infielder Gleyber Torres only has 18 home runs.

Leading the way for the Rangers are Corey Seager with 29, Nathaniel Lowe with 22, Adolis Garcia with 22 and Marcus Semien with 20. The Los Angeles Dodgers with their $297.4 million dollar payroll only have one in Mookie Betts with 32 home runs.

Seager alone has 20 home runs alone at Globe Life Field. 

One big reason the Rangers stand alone is Nathaniel Lowe's hot-streak after the All-Star Game. Lowe has gone on to hit 10 homers with 28 RBI and boasts a .372 batting average since the break.

He recently earned AL Player of the Week with a stat line of a .455 batting average, four home runs and 11 RBI. He also is hitting .392 in the month of August.

The Rangers take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at 6:10 p.m. CT at Fenway Park. Texas lost the opener of the series 9-8, squandering a three-run lead in the ninth to extend its losing steak to five games.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

