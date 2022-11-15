The Texas Rangers will wrap up their spring training schedule with two games at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers announced the game times for their 2023 spring training schedule on Monday.

The Rangers are set to play 31 spring training games, including 29 Cactus League contests. Texas will conclude the spring schedule with a pair of games at Globe Life Field versus the Kansas City Royals on March 27 at 7:05 p.m. and March 28 at 1:05 p.m.

The Rangers’ 29-game Arizona schedule features 16 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field. The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for one contest against the Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas.

The Rangers will play three game with the Royals and will play the other 13 Cactus League teams once each in Surprise. At the other Cactus League parks, the team has one game each against the other 13 teams.

All Rangers’ games at Surprise Stadium will start at 1:05 p.m. MT with the exception of March 23 vs. Oakland (6:05 p.m. MT) and March 25 vs. San Diego (12:05 p.m. MT).

Texas Rangers 2023 Spring Training Schedule

Feb. 24 — at Kansas City, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 25 — Kansas City, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 26 — at Cleveland, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 27 — at Cincinnati, Goodyear, 1:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 — Colorado, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 1 — Los Angeles Dodgers, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m. (ss)

March 1 — at San Diego, Peoria, 1:10 p.m. (ss)

March 2 — Milwaukee, Phoenix, 1:10 p.m.

March 3 — San Francisco, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 4 — Chicago White Sox, Glendale, 1:05 p.m.

March 5 — Los Angeles Angels, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 6 — Colorado, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

March 7 — Chicago Cubs, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 8 — Arizona, Salt River Fields, 1:10 p.m.

March 9 — Open Date

March 10 — Oakland, Mesa (Hohokam), 1:05 p.m.

March 11 — Cincinnati, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 12 — Seattle, Peoria, 1:05 p.m.

March 13 — Arizona, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 14 — Open Date

March 15 — Kansas City, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 16 — Los Angeles Dodgers, Glendale, 6:05 p.m.

March 17 — Milwaukee, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 18 — Los Angeles Angels, Tempe, 1:10 p.m.

March 19 — Seattle, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 20 — Cleveland, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m.

March 21 — Open Date

March 22 — Chicago White Sox, Surprise Stadium, 1:05 p.m. (ss)

March 22 — San Francisco, Scottsdale, 1:05 p.m. (ss)

March 23 — Oakland, Surprise Stadium, 6:05 p.m.

March 24 — Chicago Cubs, Mesa (Sloan Park), 1:05 p.m.

March 25 — San Diego, Surprise Stadium, 12:05 p.m.

March 26 — Open Date

March 27 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX), 7:05 p.m. CT

March 28 — Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX), 1:05 p.m. CT

Home games in bold; (ss) – split squad

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 11 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 12 (Pacific Time)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.