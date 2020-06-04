Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Governor Increases Stadium Capacity to 50 Percent, Including Globe Life Field

Chris Halicke

On May 28, Texas Governor Greg Abbott paved the way for fans to attend sports for the first time since the novel coronavirus shut everything down.

Last week, Abbott announced outdoor sporting events would be permitted to host fans at 25 percent capacity. Only a week later, Abbott revised that decision by doubling the capacity to 50 percent, which is not limited only to outdoor sporting events. 

The announcement comes as part of the "Phase III" reopening plan to help boost the state economy.

“Stadiums, whether it be where the Mavericks play or the Texas Rangers play or the Dallas Cowboys play, will be able to seat [at] 50% capacity,” Abbott told KDFW-TV in Dallas on Wednesday.

In addition, a report by the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant states that Major League Baseball "is inclined to allow local and municipal governance to take precedence" regarding spectators attending sporting events.

Of course, Texas has two MLB teams: the Rangers and the Houston Astros.

The Texas Rangers have a brand new home in Globe Life Field, a $1.2 billion stadium that features a retractable roof to shelter fans from the scorching Texas summer days. The team has been patiently waiting to showcase this new cathedral for Rangers games.

“The Texas Rangers are looking forward to the potential of returning to play in 2020," the team said in a statement. "Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association are having ongoing discussions about that possibility at the present time, and the Rangers are in the process of operational planning for if and when we have a spring training and regular season games at Globe Life Field. 

"The health and safety of our players, staff, and fans are a top priority, and we will await further information and guidance from Major League Baseball and the appropriate health authorities in the coming days and weeks.”

Globe Life Field's full capacity is 40,300. Fitting over 20,000 fans would obviously come with its challenges in health and safety protocols, but would also provide much-needed revenue and a potentially increased home field advantage.

There's the possibility that other states would permit a percentage of fans to attend ball games, but first MLB and the Players Association need to work out a return-to-play plan.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers GM Jon Daniels Opens Up About Racial Inequality: "Quite Frankly, We Haven't Done Enough"

Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels addressed the issue of racial inequality on Thursday.

Chris Halicke

MLB Has Already Blown Its Opportunity to Grow the Game of Baseball

Amid a global pandemic, the stalemate between Major League Baseball and the Players Association could already be forever damaging to the game of baseball.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers 2020 MLB Draft Preview

Preview the current state of the Texas Rangers farm system and how it may impact their strategy for the 2020 MLB Draft.

Chris Halicke

The MLB Season Hangs in the Balance Amid Critical Week of Negotiations

As a critical week of negotiations begins, Major League Baseball and the players union need to figure things out and get a deal done.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Release 37 Minor League Players

The Texas Rangers announced the release of 37 players from minor league contracts on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Calhoun Speaks on Racial Injustice: "We Must Come Together"

In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun spoke out on the racial tension in America.

Chris Halicke

Reliving Texas Rangers Memories: Adrián Beltré Notches 3,000th Hit

Relive Adrián Beltré's 3,000th hit as we continue to remember the greatest moments in Texas Rangers history.

Joshua Carney

On The Road Back From a Fractured Jaw, Rangers' Calhoun is Lauded For His Work Ethic and Maturity

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun took live batting practice for the first time since he suffered a fractured jaw. He details the road back in an exclusive interview with SI's InsideTheRangers.com.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Will Be Cautious With Starting Pitching in Preparation for 2020 Season

The 2020 MLB season will provide a unique set of challenges. The Texas Rangers plan to exercise caution with the strength of their team.

Chris Halicke

How Good is the Texas Rangers Starting Rotation?

Sports Illustrated's local and national writers look at the Texas Rangers rotation and determine if they are good enough to carry the team to the postseason.

Chris Halicke