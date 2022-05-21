Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Pregame Notes: Gray vs. Verlander

The Texas Rangers play Game 3 of a four-game series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday

Texas Rangers (18-20) at Houston Astros (25-15)

Saturday, May 21, 2022

6:10 PM CT

Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 5.73)

Vs

HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (5-1, 1.38)

Jon Gray

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Houston Astros

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. LF Brad Miller

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C Jonah Heim

7. DH Mitch Garver

8. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

9. LF Andy Ibáñez

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

1. CF Jose Siri

2. LF Michael Brantley

3. 3B Alex Bregman

4. DH Yordan Alvarez

5. 1B Yuri Gurriel

6. RF Kyle Tucker

7. 2B Aledmys Díaz

8. C Jason Castro

9. SS Jeremy Peña

Rangers Notes

According to STATS, May 20 was the first time in Major League history that the following events occurred on the same day:

Rangers left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez threw a complete-game shutout;

Arizona’s Josh Rojas had a three-home run game;

The Diamondbacks and the Cubs played a game in which 10 or more home runs were hit;

Boston’s Trevor Story hit a grand slam;

The Nationals turned a triple play;

The Orioles Rougned Odor, a former Ranger, hit a walk-off home run.

Rangers Transactions

May 20

RHP Nick Snyder (#57) recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Josh Sborz optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. He has thrown two innings at Round Rock in two appearances, throwing a scoreless inning on Friday.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

