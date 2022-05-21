Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Pregame Notes: Gray vs. Verlander
Texas Rangers (18-20) at Houston Astros (25-15)
Saturday, May 21, 2022
6:10 PM CT
Minute Maid Park | Houston, TX
Roof Closed
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (1-1, 5.73)
Vs
HOU: RHP Justin Verlander (5-1, 1.38)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest
Radio: 790AM KBME and FM 94.5
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. LF Brad Miller
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. CF Adolis García
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6. C Jonah Heim
7. DH Mitch Garver
8. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
9. LF Andy Ibáñez
-
Houston Astros Starting Lineup
1. CF Jose Siri
2. LF Michael Brantley
3. 3B Alex Bregman
4. DH Yordan Alvarez
5. 1B Yuri Gurriel
6. RF Kyle Tucker
7. 2B Aledmys Díaz
8. C Jason Castro
9. SS Jeremy Peña
Rangers Notes
According to STATS, May 20 was the first time in Major League history that the following events occurred on the same day:
Rangers left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez threw a complete-game shutout;
Arizona’s Josh Rojas had a three-home run game;
The Diamondbacks and the Cubs played a game in which 10 or more home runs were hit;
Boston’s Trevor Story hit a grand slam;
The Nationals turned a triple play;
The Orioles Rougned Odor, a former Ranger, hit a walk-off home run.
Rangers Transactions
May 20
RHP Nick Snyder (#57) recalled from Round Rock (AAA)
RHP Josh Sborz optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu began a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. He has thrown two innings at Round Rock in two appearances, throwing a scoreless inning on Friday.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
