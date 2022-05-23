Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Taking Lumps

Last two outings for Jack Leiter with the RoughRiders have been rough

Jack Leiter is the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, and MLB.com projects his first appearance with the Rangers in 2023.

But that doesn’t mean the road to Arlington won’t come with a few bumps.

Leiter is living with those inevitable bumps after a hot start to his first minor league season at the Double A Frisco RoughRiders.

The Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 2 overall) in 2021 last started for the RoughRiders on Friday and it was rough. He gave up seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched. He also walked one and struck out six in Frisco's 11-9 win over Corpus Christi.

That made two unfortunate starts in a row. On May 14 against Tulsa, Leiter couldn’t get out of the second inning, allowing seven hits and six runs, while adding one walk and one strikeout.

Before the Tulsa game, Leiter was humming along for the Riders. In his first five starts, he went 1-2, but had a 1.93 ERA and gave up 10 runs (four of which were earned). He also struck out 24 while walking nine. He even stretched out to six innings in a May 7 start against Arkansas, which turned out to be his first win of the season.

Since then? Leiter hasn’t pitched six inning in his last two innings combined. His ERA has ballooned to 6.38. He’s given up 13 hits and 13 runs (all earned).

It certainly isn’t time for the Rangers or Leiter to panic. In spite of his college pedigree and high expectations, every young pitcher is going to struggle in their first professional season. The Rangers don’t attach a timeline to young players. They prefer to let their performance determine promotions.

Leiter isn’t ready for a promotion yet. But what he is hoping for in his next start is to stop this slide and get back to the kinds of starts he had in April and early May, when he looked like a player on track to reach Arlington sooner rather than later.

