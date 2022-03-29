Skip to main content

Rangers Announce Jon Gray as Opening Day Starter in Toronto

What was expected has now been made official: Jon Gray will start for the Texas Rangers on Opening Day.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward made it official Tuesday: Jon Gray will be his starting pitcher on Opening Day in Toronto on April 8.

The Rangers signed Gray as a free agent early in the offseason with the intention of having him front the starting rotation for the 2022 season. Gray, who spent the first seven seasons of his big-league career with the Colorado Rockies, has pitched on Opening Day on two previous occasions in 2017 and 2018.

"I think it's really important for the organization," Woodward said. "We signed him for that reason. We knew when we signed him that he was going to be our No. 1. I knew that. He knew that. He's good. He's an elite pitcher. ... He's had a ton of success in the big leagues."

Jon Gray

Jon Gray

Oct 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray

Aug 7, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers pitching coach Brendan Sagara (85) stands on the field before the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara

To date, Gray owns a career 4.59 ERA and his overall numbers have been inconsistent, which is no surprise given how Coors Field's thin air heavily favors hitters. However, Gray's advanced stats suggests he may fare better while not having to deal with the constant swing of pitching between Coors Field and other ballparks.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spencer Howard
Play

Rangers vs Reds Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back from Monday's loss as they host the Cincinnati Reds at Surprise Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

By Chris Halicke43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago
Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
Play

Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule

MLB and Apple announced the first half of the "Friday Night Baseball" 2022 broadcast schedule, which features two Texas Rangers games.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Brad Miller
Play

Rangers Club Three Homers, But Fall to Mariners, 6-5

The Texas Rangers fought hard late, but fell to the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon in Peoria.

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
18 hours ago

The Rangers have also worked with Gray on developing a new slider—one that breaks more horizontally. Gray's slider was a strong pitch for him last year. Opposing batters only hit .156 and slugged .300 off of it, but did not generate the swing-and-miss he desired. When co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara presented him with a new grip, Gray completely bought into making the change.

The club invested four years and $56 million in Gray. They're going to do everything they can to make a good pitcher into an even better one.

"I think there's another level to him," Woodward said. "He believes that. He can't wait to get to that level."

Spencer Howard
Game Day

Rangers vs Reds Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke43 minutes ago
Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
News

Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Brad Miller
Game Day

Rangers Club Three Homers, But Fall to Mariners, 6-5

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
September 3, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

Rangers at Mariners Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

By Chris HalickeMar 28, 2022
Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
News

Constructing The Rangers' Opening Day Lineup

By Chris HalickeMar 28, 2022
Matt Carpenter
Game Day

Rangers Throttle D'Backs in 13-0 Shutout

By Chris HalickeMar 27, 2022
Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) looks onto the field from the dugout while awaiting a fifth inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

By Chris HalickeMar 27, 2022
Eli White
News

Rangers Opening Day Projection 1.1: How the 28-Man Roster Impacts Decisions

By Chris HalickeMar 27, 2022