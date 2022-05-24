Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

The Texas Rangers start a two-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night

Texas Rangers (18-22) at Los Angeles Angels (26-17)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92)

Vs

HOU: RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.60)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. CF Adolis García

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Andy Ibanez

9. 3B Brad Miller

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. DH Shohei Ohtani

2. CF Mike Trout

3. 1B Jared Walsh

4. 3B Matt Duffy

5. 2B Luis Rengifo

6. LF Brandon Marsh

7. C Max Stassi

8. RF Tyler Wade

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

Rangers Notes

Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each share the team lead in hitting streaks and on-base streaks this season. Seager had the chance to surpass Lowe against the Houston Astros on Sunday, but Seager failed to get a hit or get on base in the contest. So, Seager saw his eight-game hitting streak and his 13-game on-base streak end in that game. Lowe did both earlier this season, as he had a hit steak from April 14-22 and 13 straight games on base from April 8-22. Lowe’s latter streak began at the start of the season.

Transactions

April 24: RHP Albert Abreu activated from 15-Day Injured List; RHP Nick Snyder was optioned to Round Rock (AAA) after Sunday’s game.

Rangers Injury Report

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

