Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries
Texas Rangers (18-22) at Los Angeles Angels (26-17)
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
8:38 PM CT
Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92)
Vs
HOU: RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.60)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. DH Mitch Garver
4. RF Kole Calhoun
5. CF Adolis García
6. C Jonah Heim
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Andy Ibanez
9. 3B Brad Miller
-
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
1. DH Shohei Ohtani
2. CF Mike Trout
3. 1B Jared Walsh
4. 3B Matt Duffy
5. 2B Luis Rengifo
6. LF Brandon Marsh
7. C Max Stassi
8. RF Tyler Wade
9. SS Andrew Velazquez
Rangers Notes
Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each share the team lead in hitting streaks and on-base streaks this season. Seager had the chance to surpass Lowe against the Houston Astros on Sunday, but Seager failed to get a hit or get on base in the contest. So, Seager saw his eight-game hitting streak and his 13-game on-base streak end in that game. Lowe did both earlier this season, as he had a hit steak from April 14-22 and 13 straight games on base from April 8-22. Lowe’s latter streak began at the start of the season.
Transactions
April 24: RHP Albert Abreu activated from 15-Day Injured List; RHP Nick Snyder was optioned to Round Rock (AAA) after Sunday’s game.
Rangers Injury Report
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
