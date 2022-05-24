Skip to main content

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Pregame Notes: Starters, Probables, Injuries

The Texas Rangers start a two-game series at the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night

Texas Rangers (18-22) at Los Angeles Angels (26-17)

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

8:38 PM CT

Angel Stadium of Anaheim | Anaheim, CA

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92)

Vs

HOU: RHP Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.60)

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher dane Dunning (33) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. DH Mitch Garver

4. RF Kole Calhoun

5. CF Adolis García

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

For Rangers It's 'Heim Time' Behind the Plate

Jonah Heim has been one of the Rangers' best hitters nearly two months into the season

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
May 23, 2022
Eli White
Play

Speed To Burn: Eli White Among Fastest In MLB

While the outfielder's batting average has dropped recently, his speed will keep Eli White in the lineup

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
May 23, 2022
Jack Leiter
Play

Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Taking Lumps

Last two outings for Jack Leiter with the RoughRiders have been rough

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
May 23, 2022

8. 3B Andy Ibanez

9. 3B Brad Miller

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. DH Shohei Ohtani

2. CF Mike Trout

3. 1B Jared Walsh

4. 3B Matt Duffy

5. 2B Luis Rengifo

6. LF Brandon Marsh

7. C Max Stassi

8. RF Tyler Wade

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager

Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

Corey Seager / Spring Training

Corey Seager

Rangers Notes

Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe each share the team lead in hitting streaks and on-base streaks this season. Seager had the chance to surpass Lowe against the Houston Astros on Sunday, but Seager failed to get a hit or get on base in the contest. So, Seager saw his eight-game hitting streak and his 13-game on-base streak end in that game. Lowe did both earlier this season, as he had a hit steak from April 14-22 and 13 straight games on base from April 8-22. Lowe’s latter streak began at the start of the season.

Transactions

April 24: RHP Albert Abreu activated from 15-Day Injured List; RHP Nick Snyder was optioned to Round Rock (AAA) after Sunday’s game.

Rangers Injury Report

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Apr 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) follows thorough on his grand slam home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

For Rangers It's 'Heim Time' Behind the Plate

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
Eli White
News

Speed To Burn: Eli White Among Fastest In MLB

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
Jack Leiter
News

Rangers Top Prospect Jack Leiter Taking Lumps

By Matthew PostinsMay 23, 2022
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Astros Cool Off Rangers in Series Finale

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022
Taylor Hearn
News

Astros Snap Rangers Quality Start Streak

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022
Mar 7, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; During the Frisco Classic at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
News

Watch: Rangers Prospect Dustin Harris Hits Two Bombs

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros Pregame: Rivals Wrap Up Set

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022
Aug 16, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar (19) reacts after the Texas Rangers record a triple play during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
News

Former Ranger Jurickson Profar: Giants Fans 'Worst in League'

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022