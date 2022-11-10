Skip to main content

Nathaniel Lowe Wins First Silver Slugger Award

The Texas Rangers first baseman set career highs in batting average, home runs and RBI in 2022.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has been named winner of a 2022 Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award in an announcement Thursday during a televised awards show on MLB Network.

Lowe was tabbed at first base in the American League. It is the first career award for Lowe, and he is the first Rangers player to receive the honor since third baseman Adrián Beltré in 2014.

Lowe joins Mark Teixeira, who captured the award in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005, as the only Texas first basemen to win Silver Slugger honors since the award’s inception in 1980.

In 2022, Lowe produced career highs in all four slash categories (.302/.358/.492/.851), home runs (27), RBI (76), hits (179), and total bases (292), becoming the first Texas qualifier with a batting average of .300-or-higher since Elvis Andrus (.302) and Beltré (.300) in 2016. He led the club and ranked among American League leaders in multi-hit games (2nd, 54), hits (4th), total bases (6th), batting average (7th), OPS (8th), and slugging pct. (8th).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

The left-hander now has until Tuesday to either accept the $19.65 million one-year offer or reject it.

By Matthew Postins
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Lose Two Players to Waivers

The Texas Rangers continue to make minor moves as they prime the 40-man roster for free agency.

By Matthew Postins
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (15) slides into home plate to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Trade Utility Player to Reds

The utility player had been a part of the Texas Rangers 40-man roster since the 2019 season.

By Matthew Postins

Over the last nine years (beginning 2014), the only other Ranger to bat .300+ and hit 25+ home runs in the same season was Beltré in 2016 (.300 BA, 32 HR). Lowe is just the fifth first baseman (min. 75% of games at 1B) in club history to post a qualifying season with a batting average of .300-or-higher, joining Will Clark (3 times, last 1998), Rafael Palmeiro (twice, last 1991), Teixeira (2005), and Mike Hargrove (1977).

Lowe slashed .339/.399/.566/.964 (93-274) with 15 home runs and 38 RBI in 72 games after the 2022 All-Star break. His 93 hits following the break led MLB, and he ranked among the A.L.’s second-half leaders in batting average (2nd), total bases (2nd, 155), times on base (3rd, 120), and OPS (4th). It marked the most post-break hits by a Ranger since Michael Young in 2011 (97) and highest second ‘half’ batting average by a Texas qualifier since Shin-Soo Choo in 2015 (.343).

Lowe was the only Ranger selected for a Silver Slugger Award in 2022, as the other three Texas finalists at their respective positions did not win: Marcus Semien (2B), Corey Seager (SS) and Adolis García (OF and DH).

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Nathaniel Lowe Wins First Silver Slugger Award

The Texas Rangers first baseman set career highs in batting average, home runs and RBI in 2022.

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe has been named winner of a 2022 Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award in an announcement Thursday during a televised awards show on MLB Network.

Lowe was tabbed at first base in the American League. It is the first career award for Lowe, and he is the first Rangers player to receive the honor since third baseman Adrián Beltré in 2014.

Lowe joins Mark Teixeira, who captured the award in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005, as the only Texas first basemen to win Silver Slugger honors since the award’s inception in 1980.

In 2022, Lowe produced career highs in all four slash categories (.302/.358/.492/.851), home runs (27), RBI (76), hits (179), and total bases (292), becoming the first Texas qualifier with a batting average of .300-or-higher since Elvis Andrus (.302) and Beltré (.300) in 2016. He led the club and ranked among American League leaders in multi-hit games (2nd, 54), hits (4th), total bases (6th), batting average (7th), OPS (8th), and slugging pct. (8th).

Over the last nine years (beginning 2014), the only other Ranger to bat .300+ and hit 25+ home runs in the same season was Beltré in 2016 (.300 BA, 32 HR). Lowe is just the fifth first baseman (min. 75% of games at 1B) in club history to post a qualifying season with a batting average of .300-or-higher, joining Will Clark (3 times, last 1998), Rafael Palmeiro (twice, last 1991), Teixeira (2005), and Mike Hargrove (1977).

Lowe slashed .339/.399/.566/.964 (93-274) with 15 home runs and 38 RBI in 72 games after the 2022 All-Star break. His 93 hits following the break led MLB, and he ranked among the A.L.’s second-half leaders in batting average (2nd), total bases (2nd, 155), times on base (3rd, 120), and OPS (4th). It marked the most post-break hits by a Ranger since Michael Young in 2011 (97) and highest second ‘half’ batting average by a Texas qualifier since Shin-Soo Choo in 2015 (.343).

Lowe was the only Ranger selected for a Silver Slugger Award in 2022, as the other three Texas finalists at their respective positions did not win: Marcus Semien (2B), Corey Seager (SS) and Adolis García (OF and DH).

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez #54 throws a pitch in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Extend Martin Perez Qualifying Offer

By Matthew Postins
Apr 9, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) misplays a ball hit by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Two Players to Waivers

By Matthew Postins
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (15) slides into home plate to score against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade Utility Player to Reds

By Matthew Postins
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Announce 2022 Awards, Return of Fan Fest

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jonathan Hernandez (72) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Jonathan Hernandez

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Trade for Atlanta Starting Pitcher

By Matthew Postins
Jun 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Pick Up Option on Closer

By Matthew Postins
Aug 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria (60) slides into second base with a double as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor (12) applies the late tag during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Meibrys Viloria

By Matthew Postins