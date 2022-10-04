GAME NOTES: Yankees 3, Rangers 1

TEXAS has lost 6 straight, 9 of 10, and 12 of its last 15 games after dropping the opener of this season-closing series vs. NYY (0-1 + 3 G)...failed to record a hit until Josh Jung’s single with one out in the 8th inning, as club’s first 22 batters went 0-for-21 with a walk (Josh Smith in 2nd inn.)…has lost 9 of last 10 G vs. NYY dating back to 2021, and has dropped 3 of 4 G against the Yankees this season…has not won season series vs. NYY since 2016 (4-3).

DOUBLE PLAYS: The Rangers turned 6 double plays tonight, matching the club record for a single game done just twice previously (also 4/15/11 at NYY and 8/2/06 at MIN)…second baseman Marcus Semien was involved in all 6 of the twin-killings, tying the Texas record for double plays by an individual player (also 1B Mitch Moreland on 4/15/11), and the Major League record for double plays turned by a second baseman in a single game (7x, last CWS’ Jayson Nix on 8/7/09 vs. CLE)...credit STATS LLC.

MARTÍN PÉREZ took a tough-luck loss in his final start of the year despite holding the Yankees to just one run (earned) over 6.0 innings, as he exited trailing 0-1…was the beneficiary from 5 of 6 double plays turned by the Rangers tonight, as he worked around a season high-tying 5 walks (also 8/14 vs. SEA)…finished the 2022 campaign with team-high 12 wins (12-8 record) and career-low 2.89 ERA (63 ER/195.2 IP) over 32 starts, the 8th-lowest qualifying ERA in club history and 2nd-lowest in the last 31 seasons (beg. 1992) to only Yu Darvish’s 2.83 ERA in 2013…Pérez did not allow a home run over his last 8 starts of the season, finishing with a 0.51 HR/9 figure that ranks as the 12th-lowest in club history…the last qualifying Texas pitcher to post a lower HR/9 mark over a single season? C.J. Wilson in 2010 (0.44).

JOSH JUNG recorded Texas’ 1st base hit of the night with one out in the bottom of the 8th inning, shooting a line-drive single to left field that flew just over the glove of a leaping Isiah Kiner-Falefa…the knock snapped an 0-for-19 skid for Jung, as he had gone hitless over his last 4 G.

NEW YORK-AL opened the final series of the regular season with a win to improve to 98-61, club's most wins since 2019 (103-59)…have won 11 of 14 and 15 of last 20 G…have already clinched the A.L. East division title, club’s 6th consecutive postseason appearance and 24th postseason trip in last 28 years (beg. 1995).

LUIS SEVERINO was lifted from the game after holding the Rangers hitless through 7.0 innings, and Miguel Castro proceeded to give up 2 hits in the 8th…marked the longest hitless outing of Severino’s career…the 7.0 SHO IP tied his longest outing of the season and was his longest on the road (also 5/22 vs. CWS and 6/4 vs. DET)…his 3 outings with 7.0+ SHO IP are tied with Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes for the club lead, as tonight was the 12th such individual outing by a Yankee in 2022…also tied the longest scoreless outing at Globe Life Field this season (done by 3 Rangers: Dunning, Gray, Pérez) and posted the longest by an opponent…earned his 50th career win.

GIANCARLO STANTON belted a tape-measure home run in the 8th inning for his 30th of the year…marks his 7th career season with 30+ homers and 3rd with the Yankees (also 2018 and 2021)…tonight was his 1st road HR since the All-Star break (last 7/10 at BOS), as each of his last 7 HR prior to tonight had come at Yankee Stadium.

KYLE HIGASHIOKA plated the game’s first run with an RBI single to score Aaron Hicks in the 5th inning…was his 29th RBI of the season, tying his career high (also 2021).

MISCELLANEOUS: Jonah Heim produced a 107.2 mph exit velocity on his 8th-inning single (Statcast), the 2nd-highest exit velo. of any batted ball in tonight’s game (113.3, Stanton HR in 8th inn.)…all 4 G between the Rangers and Yankees this season have decided by one or two runs (NYY leads 8-6)…Marwin Gonzalez snapped an 0-for-15 skid with a solo HR in the 8th to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead, his 1st hit since an RBI single on 9/16 at MIL…Gleyber Torres was scratched from the Yankees’ original starting lineup due to flu-like symptoms…the Yankees have set their pitching order for tomorrow’s doubleheader: RHP Jameson Taillon (Game 1) and RHP Gerrit Cole (Game 2)…tonight’s game lasted 2 hours and 29 minutes, Texas’ 4th straight game to be played in under 3:00 hours.