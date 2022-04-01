The professional debut of highly-touted Jack Leiter is now set in stone, so you better get your tickets quickly.

The Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, announced Friday the probable starters for their first series of the season. Highlighting the announcement is top prospect Jack Leiter, who is set to make his professional debut in a start on April 9, the second game of the RoughRiders' season.

Left-hander Cody Bradford will start Frisco's opener on April 8 and Cole Ragans will follow Leiter on April 10.

Leiter, the son of former big-league pitcher Al Leiter, was selected second overall by the Rangers in last year's draft out of Vanderbilt. Because of the time between the College World Series and the MLB Draft, both Leiter and the Rangers thought it was a better idea for him to enroll in classes in the fall instead of ramp things up again to make his pro debut in 2021.

It was announced earlier this week that the 21-year-old would be starting his pro career in Frisco, which is quite a jump from the Southeastern Conference of the NCAA. However, the Rangers feel Leiter is well-polished for his age and that it's necessary for him to be challenged.

Ben Ludeman / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers Jack Leiter Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports Jack Leiter Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Riders Field in Frisco, TX

Meanwhile in Arizona...

The Rangers and San Francisco Giants ended Friday's Cactus League contest in a 7-7 tie, the second of the spring for Texas (7-5-2). Adolis García had a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double and a walk.

Texas trailed throughout much of the afternoon. However, the Rangers leaped in front with a four-run seventh inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by J.P. Martinez. San Francisco's Austin Dean hit a game-tying homer off Texas southpaw Lucas Jacobsen in the ninth inning.

Kolby Allard, who is hoping to claim a spot on the Opening Day roster, allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in three innings of work.