Rangers 1-On-1: 'It's A Great Day To Be Steele Walker'

"It's always a great day to be Steele Walker.”

That’s the way 22-year-old Texas Rangers prospect Steele Walker will greet you as a reply to a rote, polite, “How ya doin’?”

But yes, Steele Walker - a standout at Prosper High School, where he was part of a state championship, then a star at Oklahoma where he became teammates and best pals with Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, now traded to his hometown Rangers in the Nomar Mazara swap to the White sox - is doing fine.

“It’s always a good day to be who you are, man,” Steele tells us in a visit with Shan Shariff and yours truly on 105.3 The Fan. “Everyone's different.”

Walker’s “difference” is revealed in his willingness to play “Get To Know ...” ... as he does below ...

Why did mom and dad decide on that name? And are you happy with the name?

SW: "Oh, of course. I'm happy with the name. You know, I think the unique name was just something people remember. ... The oldest brother his his name is Trevor. And my middle brother's name is Sam. ... Then I come ... my grandfather had a good friend named Steele Findman. So it's somewhat in the family, somewhat not. But it definitely flows right in to the Ranger organization. That's for sure.”

Did you love Texas teams growing up?

SW: "Totally. I was in junior high when the Rangers were on that like in 2011, kind of when they were going to the World Series and stuff. And so obviously, they were the team that if you were in the Dallas area, you loved. You just did. They kind of had their own swagger, their own personalities.

“I'm kind of biased for Dallas in general, the Mavs and the Cowboys. So my heart has always been in Dallas. Hopefully I can live there for a long time one day.”

Texas loyalty or OU loyalty?

SW: “My blood is like seventh-generation Texas, man, so I gotta go Texas on that one.”

Favorite song? Your walk-up song?

SW: “The question is, am I going to do an American artist or Latino artist? I'm a big Bad Bunny fan. He came out with a new album not too long ago ... I like to keep people on their toes with my walk-up.''

Favorite movie?

SW: “Wow. ‘Gladiator’ ... or the Peter Pan the cartoon ... (though) the graphics are terrible.

“It depends on my mood. if I'm kind of more in like a you know, ‘I'm a man tough-guy mood,’ it’s ‘Gladiator.’

Your final meal

SW: “It’s your final meal so you can't go healthy. I'm probably going with ... Italian. I eat way more Mexican food than Italian, way more. But if we're going last meal, I'm going all-in.”

Your dream car

SW: “Everybody wants a Lamborghini, you know, but here's the thing about a dream car: You have it for about six months and then you (tire of it and) want another one. But is it a nice low Lamborghini piece to to jet around in.”

The sports celebrity that if you met, you stutter and maybe even slobber a little bit

SW: “I'll tell you right now I'm definitely not stuttering or slobbering, because hey, we're all just the same!”

Your most embarrassing sports moment

SW: “Oh, listen to this one. I I'm in the (spring training) big-league game. ... I strike out in three pitches, but on every swing, my helmet flies off. So I got to pick my helmet and put it back on three times ... .I was like, You know what, I just need to call it a day.”

Funniest teammate

SW: “I don't know if I can give you the funniest, but I can't give you the best vibe. Cody Freeman. ... he's a younger guy. He got picked up out of high school. But he gives good vibes, man. I tell you what, in the locker room it's not always about the funny guy, man. It's about who who do you look at and it gives you a good vibe, man. Because you know, sometimes we're in there every day. But Cody freemail I'm gonna shout him out.”

And finally, Steele Walker. Secret celebrity crush.

Hey, I'm gonna just say ‘Wonder Woman’ (Gal Godot),I like her. The actress, her name. I don't know her name. But I heard she was Israeli. And I'm a fan of her great, great actress, actress. ... And I'm picky about that stuff. ... but she she sells me. She sells me.''

Do you have a girlfriend yourself?

SW: “Yes, I do. I do. Yes. I'm chilling. I'm chilling. keeping things simple. But hey, I'm a big fan of (Gadot) for sure.”

Watch us with Steele Walker above.