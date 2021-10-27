Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Second Base

Before the 2021 season got underway, the Texas Rangers took a significant step toward the future when the front office officially moved on from long-time second baseman Rougned Odor. The club had to eat the vast majority of his salary to do so, but the Rangers gained two prospects and paved a clear path for any of their younger players to take hold of the position in 2021.

The first one to get a crack at the job was Nick Solak, and after a pedestrian 2020 season, the Rangers' 2019 Rookie of the Year got off to a hot start in 2021. Through his first 28 games, Solak slashed .301/..379/.534/.913 with seven home runs and 15 RBI. It looked like the Rangers had their successor to Odor, but the grind of a full 162-game season reared its ugly head.

Solak barely treaded water over the next 64 games, putting up an underwhelming .190/.256/.273/.529 slash line with two homers and 19 RBI. Ultimately, the Rangers decided a demotion to Triple-A Round Rock would serve Solak well, giving him time to clear his head and regain confidence at the plate.

Solak returned a month later, and put up numbers that better reflected the player that the Rangers were expecting. Over his final 35 games, Solak slashed .290/.367/.387/.754 with two home runs and 15 RBI. More importantly, the Rangers saw more grind and grit from Solak at the plate, which was on full display in a 16-pitch at-bat against Arizona in early September.

Overall, Solak slashed .242/.314/.362/.677 with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and an 87 OPS+. The Rangers would have ultimately liked to see a bit more slug out of Solak, but his response after being optioned to Round Rock at least had his arrow pointing in the right direction by the end of the season.

One area where Solak did improve considerably was with the glove. After a season where he combined for -13 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and -5 Outs Above Average (OAA) between second base, left field and center field in 2020, Solak bounced back with a -6 DRS and +3 OAA. The defensive play still needs some work, but he is much closer to the adequate defensive player the Rangers need him to be if he continues to grow with the bat.

One Ranger who seized an opportunity in 2021 was Andy Ibáñez. Despite second base being his primary and best position, Ibáñez did enough—offensively and defensively—to force manager Chris Woodward's hand, keeping him in the lineup on a regular basis even after Solak returned from Round Rock.

Despite not earning regular playing time until mid-June and suffering a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three weeks in September, Ibáñez played nearly half a season. In 76 games, Ibáñez slashed .277/.321/.435/.756 with seven home runs, 25 RBI and a 107 OPS+. He also finished with a 1.8 bWAR, which was only behind Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe of players who finished the season on the Rangers roster.

Like Solak, Ibáñez was better with the glove than expected. In fact, he looked like a Gold Glove defender at times. There is still some inconsistency there, but Ibáñez's athleticism at second base is no longer in question.

2022 Outlook

Projected Starter: TBD

Internal Options: Nick Solak, Andy Ibáñez, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yonny Hernandez

Offseason Priority: MODERATE

The Rangers don't have to address second base externally this fall. It's a position where they have a lot of options, for next season and beyond. He likely won't be ready for the big leagues in 2022, but No. 4 prospect Justin Foscue could be the long-term answer down the line.

For next season, expect the position to be in flux. If the Rangers are successful at landing one of the marquee shortstops on the free agent market (yes, that is a possibility), that will likely move Isiah Kiner-Falefa elsewhere. Even though he's won a Gold Glove over at the hot corner, second base would be a possibility as well with Josh Jung potentially starting 2022 as the starting third baseman.

If the Rangers are unable to do so and Kiner-Falefa is the team's shortstop in 2022, there are still the options of Nick Solak, Andy Ibáñez and Yonny Hernandez. Next season is still not quite the year the Rangers will put their foot on the gas and make a serious run at contention, so they have another year to evaluate and find out if any of those three—or someone else from the farm system—can claim the spot for the future.

If the Rangers do want to look externally for help, Toronto's Marcus Semien highlights the class of free agent second basemen, though Semien would reportedly prefer to play shortstop wherever he signs. Outside of him, Leury García, Donovan Solano, Josh Harrison, Jed Lowrie and Jason Kipnis highlight the rest of the class. Cèsar Hernández could join the class as well if the Chicago White Sox decline his $6 million club option.

General manager Chris Young said in the club's postseason press conference that the Rangers will look to upgrade anywhere they can on the roster. Whether it's a big time shortstop, a trade or some other roster shuffle, second base could look different in 2022.

More 2021 Positional Reviews on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook