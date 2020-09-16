Texas Rangers Announce 2021 Spring Training Schedule

Mark your calendars, Rangers fans! Before you know it, the end of the baseball season, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year will pass us by in an instant and it will be time to get ready for baseball again.

As part of Major League Baseball's 2021 Spring Training schedule release on Wednesday, you can get your first look at the Texas Rangers' slate of Cactus League games next spring.

Texas’ 30-game Cactus League schedule features 17 games at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field. The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for two of them—both against the Kansas City Royals, who share the Surprise complex with the Rangers.

In addition, the Rangers expect to conclude the Spring Training schedule with one or two games at Globe Life Field, likely on Monday and Tuesday, March 29-30. The club will release information on those potential games when it becomes available. Texas is scheduled to open the 2021 regular season in Kansas City on Thursday, April 1 with the home opener set for Monday, April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here is the full Texas Rangers 2021 Spring Training schedule (as of September 15, 2020):

There is not yet an official date of when pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, or when the first full team workout will be scheduled. As with the 2021 regular season, information on fan attendance is contingent on the state of public health and safety and how Major League Baseball and its clubs will respond to it.

