Congrats to @GoWoodDucks RHP Alejandro Rosario on being named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week!



The 2023 draft pick threw 6 scoreless with 1 hit and 7 K on Saturday vs Charleston.



Rosario has a 1.49 ERA with 63 K over 42.1 IP for Down East this season. pic.twitter.com/Ut7gReCstR