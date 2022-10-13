Skip to main content

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Tyson Miller

Tyson Miller made only a handful of appearances as he shuttled between Triple-A Round Rock and the Texas Rangers.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P Tyson Miller

Statistics for 2022: Miller went 1-2 with a 10.97 ERA in four games (two starts). He threw 10 2/3 innings, giving up 16 hits, 14 runs (13 earned) and one home run. He gave up eight walks and struck out eight. His opponent batting average was .348 and he had a 2.25 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Rangers selected Miller’s contract from Triple-A Round Rock on June 10. The Rangers sent Miller back to Round Rock on June 16. The Rangers selected his contract again on Sept. 11 and sent him back to Round Rock the next day. Miller went back to the Rangers on Sept. 27, back to Round Rock on Oct. 3 and then recalled Miller for the season finale on Oct. 6

Season Summary: Miller’s numbers don’t look great, but the vast majority of the hits and runs he allowed were concentrated in two appearances — June 15 against Houston and Oct. 2 against the Los Angeles Angels. In fact, he allowed 13 of his runs in those two games. Those were his two starts. In the other two relief appearances he allowed just one run. His victory came against Sept. 17 against Seattle, during which he threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and struck out three.

Contract Status: Miller is under team control in 2023. He cannot be a free agent until 2027.

What’s next: Miller has six Major League appearances in two seasons. He’s still looking for his break. He enters 2023 looking for his big break, which would likely be consistent time in the bullpen.

