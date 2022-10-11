Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: A.J. Alexy

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers’ 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

P A.J. Alexy

Statistics for 2022: Alexy went 1-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four games (no starts). He threw seven innings, giving up 10 hits and nine runs (all earned), along with one home run. He walked nine and struck out six. Opponents hit .345 against him and he had 2.71 WHIP.

Season Transactions: The Rangers optioned Alexy to the Triple-A Round Rock Express on April 3 at the end of spring training. The Rangers called him up on July 13. From there, Alexy went back and forth between the Rangers and Triple-A the rest of the season and he ended the season with Texas after a final call-up on Oct. 3.

Season Summary: Alexy has traveled a long road to get a cup of coffee with the Rangers. He was an 11th-round pick out high school and made his MLB debut last season, starting four games for Texas and going 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA. The problem this season is that he just wasn’t able to stick with the team for any length of time. But, when he pitched, it didn’t go well. Perhaps the best barometer to look at Alexy’s time with the Rangers is his strikeout-to-walk ratio. In 2022, in four appearances, it was negative — nine walks to six strikeouts. In 2021 it was 1-to-1 — 17 walks and strikeouts.

Contract Status: Alexy is under team control for 2023. He cannot be a free agent until 2028.

What’s next: Right now, Alexy is trying to get the Rangers interested in keeping him with the parent club longer than a few weeks. The Rangers like his stuff, but he has a grand total of 30 innings in the Majors. He doesn’t feel like a trade piece at this point, unless he’s a throw-in for a larger deal. Chances are he’s with the Rangers as they head to Surprise for spring training. He has to prove that he can improve his strikeout-to-walk ratio, whether he starts or comes in as a reliever. He’ll be 25 next season with a half-dozen years in pro baseball. The Rangers will want to see if he can take the next step and be a consistent pitcher that can stick with the team.

2022 Texas Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps:

Ezequiel Duran

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.