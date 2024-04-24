Texas Rangers Add Pitching Depth After Latest Waiver Claim
The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers have gotten off to a slow start this season as they sit with a 12-12 record entering Wednesday after going 4-6 during their last 10 games.
There was some thought they might begin sluggish.
Starting pitchers Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Tyler Mahle all began the year on the injured list before star third baseman Josh Jung joined them during the season after suffering a fractured wrist.
It's still early and there is no reason for the Rangers to start panicking, yet.
They're scheduled to get those high-profile starters back during the second half of the year when they should be in the middle of their playoff push.
But, to keep them afloat in the meantime, Texas' front office made sure that their organization has some pitching depth after claiming reliever Kolton Ingram off waivers from the New York Mets according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.
The left-hander only has five career Major League appearances when he was with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023. He struggled during his outings, allowing five earned runs in his 5 1/3 innings of work, but he's been a reliable bullpen option in the minors, with a career ERA of 3.27 over 150 appearances.
Ingram was designated for assignment by the Mets this past weekend to make room on their 40-man roster to replace their injured catcher Francisco Alvarez.
The Rangers are in need of relief help as they sit with a staff ERA of 4.59 entering Wednesday, which puts them 23rd in the MLB.
When or if they call upon their new acquisition will be seen, but he at least gives them another option to use out of the bullpen if things don't get turned around.