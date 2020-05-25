Texas Rangers 'All-Star Week' To Air This Week on FOX Sports Southwest

As fans yearn for baseball, re-airing of classic games has had to suffice until players can get back on the field.

This week, FOX Sports Southwest — the television home of the Texas Rangers — is airing All Star Week. Seven MLB All Star Games will be featured throughout the week and all have a significant tie to the Rangers.

FOX Sports Southwest Broadcast Schedule (May 25-31)

Monday, May 25

7:00 p.m.: 1995 MLB All-Star Game at Texas (first All-Star Game in Arlington)

9:30 p.m.: Pudge Catching Greatness Special

10:00 p.m.: Ivan Rodriguez number retirement ceremony, August 12, 2017

12:00 a.m.: 1995 MLB All-Star Game at Texas (first All-Star Game in Arlington)

Tuesday, May 26

11:00 a.m.: 1995 MLB All-Star Game at Texas (first All-Star Game in Arlington)

7:00 p.m.: 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland (Joey Gallo homers in first All-Star Game at-bat)

9:30 p.m.: "#10" Michael Young Special

10:00 p.m.: Michael Young number retirement ceremony, August 31, 2019

12:00 a.m.: 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland (Joey Gallo homers in first All-Star Game at-bat)

Wednesday, May 27

11:00 a.m.: 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland (Joey Gallo homers in first All-Star Game at-bat)

6:30 p.m.: Hank Aaron—Memories of the 1970’s

7:00 p.m.: 1971 MLB All-Star Game at Detroit (25 player and manager/coach participants are National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees)

12:00 a.m.: Hank Aaron—Memories of the 1970’s

12:30 a.m.: 1971 MLB All-Star Game at Detroit (25 player and manager/coach participants are National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees)

Thursday, May 28

8:30 a.m.: Hank Aaron—Memories of the 1970’s

9:00 a.m.: 1971 MLB All-Star Game at Detroit (25 player and manager/coach participants are National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees)

8:00 p.m.: 1989 MLB All-Star Game at Californian (Nolan Ryan earns win — oldest player to win All-Star Game)

10:30 p.m.: "#29" Adrian Beltre Special

11:00 p.m.: Adrian Beltre number retirement ceremony, June 8, 2019

12:00 a.m.: 1989 MLB All-Star Game at Californian (Nolan Ryan earns win — oldest player to win All-Star Game)

Friday, May 29

10:00 a.m.: 1989 MLB All-Star Game at Californian (Nolan Ryan earns win — oldest player to win All-Star Game)

7:00 p.m.: 2010 MLB All-Star Game at Los Angeles Angels (six Rangers on AL All-Star Team, Josh Hamilton & Vladimir Guerrero start)

1:00 a.m.: 2010 MLB All-Star Game at Los Angeles Angels (six Rangers on AL All-Star Team, Josh Hamilton & Vladimir Guerrero start)

Saturday, May 30

11:00 a.m.: 1989 MLB All-Star Game at Californian (Nolan Ryan earns win — oldest player to win All-Star Game)

5:30 p.m.: 1995 MLB All-Star Game at Texas (first All-Star Game in Arlington)

8:00 p.m.: 2005 MLB All-Star Game at Detroit (Mark Teixeira homers)

10:30 p.m.: 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Cleveland (Joey Gallo homers in first All-Star Game at-bat)

1:00 a.m.: 2005 MLB All-Star Game at Detroit (Mark Teixeira homers)

Sunday, May 31

11:00 a.m.: 2005 MLB All-Star Game at Detroit (Mark Teixeira homers)

6:00 p.m.: 1992 MLB All-Star Game at San Diego (Kevin Brown starts and earns win, Ruben Sierra homers)

12:00 a.m.: 1992 MLB All-Star Game at San Diego (Kevin Brown starts and earns win, Ruben Sierra homers)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

105.3 The Fan Classic Game Broadcast

Saturday, May 30

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Comerica Bank—August 22, 2007 at Baltimore Orioles (Rangers won by a score of 30-3, setting the modern MLB record for runs scored in a game).

