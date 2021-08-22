Rangers vs Red Sox: Sunday's Game Postponed Due To Tropical Storm Henri

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will make up Sunday's game on a mutual off day on Monday after Tropical Storm Henri passes through New England.

The rubber match between the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox, scheduled for Sunday at Fenway Park, has been postponed due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Henri in the New England and northeast areas.

Despite Henri being downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Sunday morning, the current forecast calls for several bands of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day and sustained winds of 30-40 MPH in the Fenway area with more severe conditions including several inches of rain, flash flooding and hurricane force winds expected to the south and west.

State and local officials are asking all residents to use caution throughout the day on Sunday and only travel if absolutely necessary.

The Rangers will remain in Boston during the storm. Sunday’s game has been rescheduled for Monday, August 23, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m ET/12:10 p.m. CT. Tickets for Sunday’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest. Fenway Park gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch at 11:40 a.m.

The teams split the first two games of the three-game series. Boston shutout the Rangers on Friday night, 6-0, while the Rangers clobbered the Red Sox on Saturday night in a 10-1 rout.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook