August 21, 2021
Rangers Inexperience On Display In 6-0 Shutout vs Red Sox

Multiple baserunning blunders and a botched play in the fourth inning highlighted an ugly night in Boston.
Author:

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward had a speech prepared for Thursday's loss to Seattle, with his team failing to threaten on offense for eight innings. But his team's furious five-run comeback in the ninth inning forced him to put it in his back pocket.

But that same struggling offense showed up on Friday night in Boston, as the Rangers were shut out by the Red Sox, 6-0. However, it wasn't because of a lack of pressure this time around, but a failure to come through in key situations.

The Rangers had seven hits on the night, only three less than Boston. However, they went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, left seven men on base and had multiple baserunning blunders.

"Listen, we faced one of the better pitchers in baseball today and we had pressure on him for three out of the five innings," said Woodward. "The at-bat quality when we get guys in scoring position hasn't been there. It's not so much about getting the big hit. It's about the at-bat quality."

In Woodward's eyes, the pivotal play for the offense happened in the fourth inning. The Rangers trailed only 2-0 and had runners on first and third base with one out. The Rangers skipper wanted Yonny Hernandez to bunt the ball softly down the first base line, which would have scored Jonah Heim from third base easily.

However, Hernandez popped his bunt in the air, forcing Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernández to come into the baseline to try and make a pay. However, Yohel Pozo failed to notice Hernández in his way and collided with him. By rule, Pozo was immediately called out for interfering with the fielder and Heim was forced to stay at third base.

"The lack of execution in those spots have killed us," Woodward said. "I've called [Yonny] a baseball player before. That play has to be executed. You've got a really good pitcher on the mound. It's a freebie. It's literally a free run for us right there if he just executes the play."

Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez (77) is tagged out by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.
Play

Rangers' Inexperience On Display In 6-0 Shutout vs Red Sox

Multiple baserunning blunders and a botched play in the fourth inning highlighted an ugly night in Boston.

Jul 20, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson (2) during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
Play

Rangers Notes: Series vs Red Sox, Culberson To COVID IL, Jung Promoted To AAA

The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox begin a scheduled three-game series, but one of those games may be in doubt.

May 21, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a walk-off three run home run during the tenth inning to defeat the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers: Bright Future, But Adolis Garcia Shines Now

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …: 8.20.21 - Our weekly DFW Sports Notebook

Later in the game, with the Ranges trailing 6-0, Andy Ibáñez tried to force his way from first to third on a single by Brock Holt, but was thrown out at the bag.

"I know we preach being aggressive, but when you're down 6-0 in the seventh inning, you can't make a free out for them right there," Woodward said. "They have to earn every out ... Those are the little things we've gotta talk through. It's frustrating sometimes to have to explain these things. But it is what it is."

Rangers starter Dane Dunning had his stuff moving really well, but couldn't finish off hitters. He was unable to last five innings, giving up five runs on nine hits with one walk and one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings.

The Rangers (42-80) and Red Sox (70-54) continue their three-game series at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Jordan Lyles (5-10, 5.55 ERA) gets the start for Texas as left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6, 4.97 ERA) takes the mound for Boston.

Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Andy Ibanez (77) is tagged out by Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park.
