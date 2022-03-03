Rangers Notes: CBA Talks Continue, Post-Lockout Frenzy, Pitcher Undergoes Elbow Surgery

DALLAS — Though Major League Baseball's set deadline to cancel games ignited some urgency for a new collective bargaining agreement, the league and MLB Players Association failed to strike a deal. MLB followed through with its threat as commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the first two series of the season were canceled.

It was a sad day for baseball, and many are wondering how much damage the game will suffer as the second-longest work stoppage in the sport's history approaches its 100th day. In addition, virtually everyone in the game is not only wondering when the two sides will reconvene, but if any break in negotiations will derail the progress made over nine straight days of bargaining at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

Fortunately, the silence between MLB and the MLBPA lasted only one day while both sides traveled back to New York. According to multiple reports, MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem and executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword held informal talks with MLBPA lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny on Thursday. The two sides reportedly met for around 90 minutes while discussing key issues, including vital bargaining topics and the timing of talks from here on out.

With each passing day, the chances grow higher and higher for more games to come off the schedule. The more games that come off the schedule, the more complicated negotiations may become. Players stand firm that they expect to be paid for a full season, and have threatened to pull the core issue of expanded playoffs from the table without that promise. On the contrary, the league has been clear that players will not be paid for games that do not take place.

Make haste, guys. For the sake of the many, many people who rely on baseball for their livelihood, make haste.

When Will the Post-Lockout Frenzy Begin?

If and when MLB and the MLBPA come to an agreement, the owners will lift the lockout. With months of unfinished offseason work that will be squeezed into a mere matter of days or weeks, the big question on everyone's mind is when clubs will be given the green light to resume Major League business. Will they be able to hit the ground running as soon as an agreement is announced? Or will clubs be forced to wait until the new CBA is ratified?

One high-ranking source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com that MLB has yet to give clubs any guidance or direction of when business can resume. So, while the flurry of activity that will take place at the lockout's conclusion is sure to be chaotic, it's still unclear of exactly when clubs can hit the gas.

Scott Engler Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Texas Rangers minor league RHP Scott Engler had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Monday. The procedure was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington. Engler is scheduled to begin a throwing program during the 2022-23 offseason.

Engler had a decent 2021 season, posting a 3.71 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over a combined 53 1/3 innings between Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock.

Wes Benjamin Signs Minor League Deal With White Sox

Former Rangers pitcher Wes Benjamin announced on social media this week that he signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.

First off I want to thank the @rangers for letting me pursue my dream the past 8 years. The friendships I’ve made with the staff and players will last a lifetime and I am forever grateful. Now, I am headed home with the @whitesox org! Excited for the opportunity. Time for a season! -Wes Benjamin (@wbenjamin12)

Benjamin was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Rangers, spending the past eight years in the Texas organization. He made his big league debut during the truncated 2020 season and won a tandem spot in the Rangers starting rotation at the outset of 2021. Over two seasons in the big leagues, Benjamin recorded a 6.80 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 45 innings.

