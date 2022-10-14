Bruce Bochy led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles and managed current Rangers GM Chris Young with the San Diego Padres.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday.

The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the job last week.

When Young spoke to the media after the season wrapped up last week, he said the managerial search would probably take three to four weeks.

Bochy stepped out of the Giants managerial position after the 2019 season with three World Series rings. More importantly, he shepherded the Giants to those titles by guiding a young team through its rough patches of stockpiling talent and its prime.

The Rangers have a couple of cornerstone hitters in shortstop Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a solid nucleus of young players in Arlington and one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball.

Bochy spent 20 years as a Major League manager, starting with the San Diego Padres in 1995. He spent more than a decade with the Padres and led them to the 1998 World Series.

While Bochy was manager of the Padres, Young, who spent a decade as a pitcher for several Major League teams, played for Bochy.

When Young spoke to the media last week, he didn’t address specific managerial candidates, but he did talk about his time playing for Bochy.

“I mean, I love playing for Bochy,” Young said. “He was a tremendous manager. I only had one year with him. We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him. (He) just (has a) calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. It's no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants and he's a tremendous person and manager.”

