Skip to main content

Rangers, Bruce Bochy Discuss Manager Opening

Bruce Bochy led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles and managed current Rangers GM Chris Young with the San Diego Padres.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday.

The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the job last week.

When Young spoke to the media after the season wrapped up last week, he said the managerial search would probably take three to four weeks.

Bochy stepped out of the Giants managerial position after the 2019 season with three World Series rings. More importantly, he shepherded the Giants to those titles by guiding a young team through its rough patches of stockpiling talent and its prime.

The Rangers have a couple of cornerstone hitters in shortstop Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a solid nucleus of young players in Arlington and one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rangers - Yu Darvish
Play

Rangers in Playoffs? MLB Postseason Features Familiar Faces

Rangers' rooting in baseball playoffs, role reversal for Cowboys' coach, power of three for Mavs' MVP candidate and 40-year reunions, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Yankees' Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

David Baron is representing the lucky fan that caught Aaron's Judge's record-breaking home run ball.

By Mike Fisher
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospects Wraps: Avery Weems

Avery Weems put together an uneven start with Double-A Frisco, but showed significant progress later in the season.

By Matthew Postins

Bochy spent 20 years as a Major League manager, starting with the San Diego Padres in 1995. He spent more than a decade with the Padres and led them to the 1998 World Series.

While Bochy was manager of the Padres, Young, who spent a decade as a pitcher for several Major League teams, played for Bochy.

When Young spoke to the media last week, he didn’t address specific managerial candidates, but he did talk about his time playing for Bochy.

“I mean, I love playing for Bochy,” Young said. “He was a tremendous manager. I only had one year with him. We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him. (He) just (has a) calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. It's no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants and he's a tremendous person and manager.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas RangersSan Francisco GiantsSan Diego Padres

Rangers, Bruce Bochy Discuss Manager Opening

Bruce Bochy led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series titles and managed current Rangers GM Chris Young with the San Diego Padres.

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young reportedly met with former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy on Thursday, according to The Athletic.

The Dallas Morning News confirmed the report on Friday.

The report would mark the second person Young has spoken with about the opening. He formally interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the job last week.

When Young spoke to the media after the season wrapped up last week, he said the managerial search would probably take three to four weeks.

Bochy stepped out of the Giants managerial position after the 2019 season with three World Series rings. More importantly, he shepherded the Giants to those titles by guiding a young team through its rough patches of stockpiling talent and its prime.

The Rangers have a couple of cornerstone hitters in shortstop Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a solid nucleus of young players in Arlington and one of the best-stocked minor league systems in baseball.

Bochy spent 20 years as a Major League manager, starting with the San Diego Padres in 1995. He spent more than a decade with the Padres and led them to the 1998 World Series.

While Bochy was manager of the Padres, Young, who spent a decade as a pitcher for several Major League teams, played for Bochy.

When Young spoke to the media last week, he didn’t address specific managerial candidates, but he did talk about his time playing for Bochy.

“I mean, I love playing for Bochy,” Young said. “He was a tremendous manager. I only had one year with him. We had a winning season together. I learned a lot from him. (He) just (has a) calm, steady presence. I have the utmost respect for him. It's no surprise that he went on to win three world championships with the Giants and he's a tremendous person and manager.”

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers - Yu Darvish
News

Rangers in Playoffs? MLB Postseason Features Familiar Faces

By Richie Whitt
Sep 20, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 60th home run of the season with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Yankees' Aaron Judge Home Run Ball Owner from DFW Exploring Options

By Mike Fisher
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospects Wraps: Avery Weems

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Corey Seager

By Matthew Postins
Jun 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyson Miller (76) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wrap: Tyson Miller

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Dane Acker

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Game Two Results

By Matthew Postins
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Josh Smith

By Matthew Postins