Texas Rangers Classic Games From 2010 & 2011 Postseason Runs to Air This Week

Chris Halicke

If you're clamoring for Texas Rangers baseball, more content from the best era in Rangers baseball is on the horizon.

Last week, FOX Sports Southwest began airing classic games from the Rangers' 2010 postseason run. This week, those broadcasts will continue, including the Game 6 victory over the New York Yankees in the ALCS. The 2010 broadcasts will conclude with Game 3 of the 2010 World Series against the San Francisco Giants to be aired on April 29. 

In continuation of last week's 2010 ALDS Playoff Rewind, this week's broadcasts will also include a 2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind hosted by broadcasters Tom Grieve, Emily Jones, Mark McLemore, and Dave Raymond. It will feature interviews with former Rangers manager Ron Washington, pitcher Colby Lewis, and third baseman Michael Young. 

The Rangers' 2011 playoff run will begin to be featured starting on May 2 with broadcasts of Games 2 and 3 of the 2011 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

FOX Sports Southwest Broadcast Schedule (April 27-May 3)

Monday, April 27

  • 9:00 a.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 3, October 18 at New York Yankees (Rangers won, 8-0)
  • 11:30 a.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 4, October 19 at New York Yankees (Rangers won, 10-3)
  • 2:30 p.m.: "#29" Adrián Beltré Special

Wednesday, April 29

  • 4:00 p.m.: "#10" Michael Young Special
  • 4:30 p.m.: "#29" Adrián Beltré Special
  • 5:00 p.m.: Adrián Beltré Number Retirement Ceremony, June 8, 2019
  • 6:00 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 6, October 22 vs. New York Yankees (Rangers won, 6-1)
  • 8:30 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind
  • 9:00 p.m.: 2010 World Series Game 3, October 30 vs. San Francisco Giants (Rangers won, 4-2)

Thursday, April 30

  • 10:00 a.m.: 2010 ALCS Game 6, October 22 vs. New York Yankees (Rangers won, 6-1)
  • 12:30 p.m.: 2010 ALCS Playoff Rewind
  • 1:00 p.m.: 2010 World Series Game 3, October 30 vs. San Francisco Giants (Rangers won, 4-2)

Saturday, May 2

  • 5:00 p.m.: Adrián Beltré Number Retirement Ceremony, June 8, 2019
  • 6:00 p.m.: 2011 ALDS Game 2, October 1 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 8-6)
  • 8:30 p.m.: 2011 ALDS Game 3, October 3 at Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 4-3)
  • 11:30 p.m.: "#10" Michael Young Special

Sunday, May 3

  • 11:00 a.m.: 2011 ALDS Game 2, October 1 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 8-6)
  • 1:30 p.m.: 2011 ALDS Game 3, October 3 at Tampa Bay Rays (Rangers won, 4-3)

Games will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO on FOXSportsGO.com or the FOX Sports GO app. All times listed are Central Standard Time.

105.3 The Fan Classic Game Broadcast

Saturday, May 2

6:00 p.m.: Texas Rangers Classic Game of the Week presented by Dallas Truck World – 2010 ALCS Game 6, October 22 vs. New York Yankees (Rangers won, 6-1)

