Texas Rangers to Safely Bring Fans Together With 'Concert In Your Car' Series at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers are still finding a way to get people out to their brand new ballpark amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Rangers announced the "Concert In Your Car" series, which will take place June 4-7.

"The event is designed to give music fans the live show experience, while still maintaining social distancing," the team announced on their website. "Think concert meets drive-in movie."

The artists that will perform at these concerts are:

June 4: Eli Young Band

June 5: Whiskey Myers

June 6: Pat Green

June 7: Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler

Pat Green's song "I Like Texas" plays at Rangers games every time Texas wins.

"Rangers fans and music enthusiasts alike will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars, without interacting with anyone to gain access to the show. The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the parking lot, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a great view of the bands. Concert audio will be available through a specially designated FM radio channel." -Texas Rangers

The Rangers are working closely with Tarrant County and the city of Arlington to ensure all social distancing practices and protocols mandated by the CDC and the State of Texas are upheld, keeping everyone safe. Vehicles will only take up every other parking space and guests will be urged to remain inside their vehicles for the duration of each event. All staff working these events will be wearing the proper personal protective equipment as required by the CDC.

“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our fans and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker said in a press release. “We have a full slate of bands, and each will present an exciting show every night.”

Each concert will begin at 9:00 p.m. on each night. Parking lots will open one hour prior to each show. Everyone will be permitted to bring outside food and drink in their vehicles.

Tickets are $40 per vehicle, per night. A portion of the revenue will go toward the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to support their ongoing relief efforts against the novel coronavirus.

Special VIP packages are available and cost $80 per vehicle. These limited packages grant access to the first two rows.

Tickets for the "Concert in Your Car" series will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m. Texas Rangers season ticket members, as well as fan bases of that night’s performing artists, will be able to purchase the tickets early on May 13, followed by early access for TexasRangers.com registered users on May 14. All ticket sales will be available only on-line.

Further details and all ticket sales are available at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar.

