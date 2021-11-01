Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Rangers Hire Donnie Ecker As Bench Coach & Offensive Coordinator

    The Texas Rangers have made a key addition to the major league coaching staff.
    Author:

    ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are hiring Donnie Ecker as bench coach and offensive coordinator of the club. 

    An official announcement from the Rangers, along with the hiring of Josh Bonifay as farm director, is expected later today.

    Ecker, 35, has spent the past two seasons as hitting coach of the San Francisco Giants. Ecker also spent 2019 as assistant hitting coach of the Cincinnati Reds and previously spent time in the St. Louis Cardinals player development department.

    Ecker is not an unfamiliar face in the Rangers organization. In fact, the Rangers selected Ecker in the 22nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He retired from his playing career in 2012.

    Regarding the bench coach position, manager Chris Woodward set expectations for the person that fills the role in the club's postseason press conference.

    "The bench coach is somebody who can relay the message to the players and staff, be my outlet to making sure our culture and everything inside the clubhouse is running right," Woodward explained. "Somebody that I can trust and rely on everyday to make sure everything is moving in the right direction. I don't have eyes and ears everywhere. I kind of need that guy to be that, but also push the message consistently everyday."

    The addition of "offensive coordinator" also means Ecker will help oversee the hitting program throughout the organization. During his time as hitting coach of the Giants, San Francisco had the largest leap in barrel percentage from 2019 to 2021. The Giants also went from a .694 OPS in 2019 (second-worst in the National League) to an NL-best .769 OPS in 2021.

    Ecker also has ties with Rangers minor league hitting coordinator Cody Atkinson, as the two worked together in 2019 in Cincinnati. That familiarity should help preach the same message from the big league club all the way down throughout the different levels of the farm system.

    This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

